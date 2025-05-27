Everything Tony Vitello said ahead of Tennessee baseball’s regional

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello heads to the dugout after a timeout during the game with Alabama in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. (Photo by Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Ahead of Tennessee baseball's debut in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Vols coach Tony Vitello met with the media. UT will get things started in the Knoxville Regional on Friday at 6 p.m. ET against Miami (OH). It will play the corresponding winner or loser between Wake Forest and Cincinnati on Saturday. Here is what Vitello said about the postseason. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

On if he will keep the starting rotation the same

Yeah, more than likely. We got some bullpens today, so we’ll see how those go and then have conversations. But that’s kind of been the order that held true through the season until we had schedule quirks there with the Thursday series and the tournament. So, regardless of how we do it, we’re not looking to out-strategize anybody this time of year. Just out-compete people or compete to the best of our abilities and, hopefully, that gets us where we want. And if it doesn’t, maybe the fans give us an edge that pushes us over the top, because that’s been the case a few times this time of year for us, when we’ve been fortunate enough to be in Knoxville.

On the opportunity to host a Knoxville Regional

I think that there are lots of bullet points you can list under, and maybe y’all have already done that on that it’s a good thing, or it’s an achievement the guys were able to earn a regional. It’s very difficult to do, to quote a really smart baseball person I talked to yesterday, but the biggest thing is, we were 12 days on the road. So I think the guys needed to get back. We played a couple extra-inning games in there, for whatever reason. Weather is a part of it, but we’ve played long games this year, so it was a taxing trip. It was a valuable one for our guys, but it was important, I think, for us to be able to sleep in our own beds, recover, use our weight room, so that’s probably the biggest part of this weekend.

On the team developing the past two weeks

I think that they’ve kept pushing forward in the direction you want to. I mean, that’s vague, but there’s a lot of different categories to talk about individuals have gotten better at. Maybe we’ve gotten better at learning our team, but the general direction, which is forward and in a positive way, in a way that shows improvement, whether it shows up to you all or ends up on the scoreboard being displayed or not. I don’t know, but just that overall vibe and push forward which has made it more enjoyable to come to work each day. It has been a good environment, in particular in pregame. The one thing they need to take responsibility for, I guess we do too, is as the game goes on with all these crazy ups and downs, and now we’ll be more chaotic than ever for not just us, but every program that’s still got the benefit of playing, is maintain that same sort of energy and outlook.

On why he wants to keep the pitching rotation the same

I think just worrying about what’s in front of you is the biggest thing. What inning is in front of you, and a guy that I’ve got a lot of respect for, kind of an indirect way taught me you got to think about the one game that’s in front of you. Now, in a tournament format, you can’t get blinded by the fact that there is a tomorrow and things like that. And that’s maybe benefited us, too, like in last year’s final series we played and things like that. Fortunately, it worked out in our favor, but overall, we’re looking at the first inning against Miami of Ohio. There’s two other teams that will be at our park. They’ll play before us, so it’s impossible to not recognize who they are. They’re both talented, but really, it’s about the pregame and the first inning against Miami of Ohio.

On what he knows about Miami (OH)

It’s a very well-balanced team. The starting pitcher that we’ll see racked up 11 wins. I don’t care where you’re at, who you’re pitching against, there’s certainly credit due there. First-year coach that has their guys playing the right way. His guys have always played well defensively, the teams he’s coached, but it’s not a team you could say, they’re great defensively, or it’s all about pitching, or they hit a bunch of homers or steal a bunch of bases. All it is is one quick glance at their stat sheet and their season, they’ve been very well balanced throughout the whole deal and they had to win their tournament to get here. So they’re playing good baseball at the end of the year.

On if they've found anything to indicate while Liam Doyle was hit the past two games

Yeah, not in particular. I think we’ve summarized the year. It was a good one for him. He’s come a long way. Timing is interesting with this team, in particular on conversations as far as success and then where we’re at is what I’m alluding to. But overall, for him, I think we feel good that we didn’t kind of put him through a meat grinder, especially after what he did. His hand is fine. Gave up more hits than he would have liked probably two weeks ago or two outings ago, but he just faced the conference champs and it’s not like it was a terrible outing. It just wasn’t up to his standard. And also, we pulled him early because of what’s about to go on this weekend. So, I think, overall, in a positive place. I don’t see any major concerns other than, yeah, like all of our players, he needs to be true to himself. I think arguably his best outing was when he was on his toes, going back to where he played last year and was focused on what he was trying to do, because he kind of knew the unique circumstances there. I think that’s what all of our guys need to do, is just be who they are.

On Tegan Kuhns needing to throw his breaking ball with more 'conviction'

I think for him, it’s, and I’m just going off observations and probably what his teammates would agree with, it’s not about attitude or competitiveness. He does not lack in that category at all. I think it’s about repetitions. And you’ve seen that with some of our other guys, whether it’s getting comfortable with a spot we’ve put them defensively or a freshman getting comfortable with SEC play or a pitcher just needing reps to find the best version of themselves. So, I think it’s about reps and then also just at this point in the year, you’re not going to go down there and reinvent a new pitch. It’s about just making a decision, this is what I’m going to do. And so to me, it’d be about that decision as much as anything.

On if AJ Russell missing last season made him have a different outlook this year

I think so. Anytime you lose something, you become more appreciative of it. And then the other thing is, I think you start to think your way through the game a little bit more like a coach when you’re forced to sit there and watch. Maybe you keep them sharp. And then the other thing is that is typical for most humans, the more you invest in something, the more important it is to you. And I think that climb back and also some of the hardships that came before it, because there was kind of some confusion what was going on and it was a slow build really to what was an injury that was underlying there. I think on top of the appreciation, it’s a little bit more of I want output equal to my input, because it’s been a massive amount.

On AJ Russell and Brandon Arvidson's importance, if they could start

I think both those guys have shown they can go length. So, whether it’s start or the second inning or the ninth inning or it’s extra innings, this time of year, it doesn’t matter. Embrace the chaos. I think both are older guys who have done it. They’ve closed games. They’ve started games. They’ve done in between and they’ll probably be required to do something, if not them somebody else, probably be required to do something they haven’t normally done. And this time of year, you just take the ball and you try, and yet again to go back to what is kind of cliche but it’s true, get the guy out in front of you. Then we’ll worry about what’s after that.

On if he expected Andrew Fischer to reach base safely in every game this year

I know being from the northeast, you’re in the cage a lot because it’s cold. So, there’s people that get credit before he even got into college, but I know he also had people at his previous two stops that affected his life and his ability to play. So, I don’t think you want to act like we just waved a magic wand over him and all of a sudden he became this complete hitter. But I think he’s been helped by his support staff here. Most importantly, we talked about a decision with Tegan, he’s made the decision to be better with two strikes, better in the zone, maybe be able to adjust his swing a little bit to get to a certain type of pitch. This weekend, we saw a huge variety of guys who have different strengths as pitchers. So, a credit to people that have been in with him in the cage, whether it’s this year or 10 years ago, but a massive amount of credit to him for making that decision to adjust and become more of a complete hitter and kind of make it more about the team offense, as opposed to, hey, he can hit it 450 feet. I don’t know what that feels like. I wish I did and it’s probably a feeling that kids who can do it want it all the time. So, to kind of put that on reserve for the betterment of the team is something that’s a statement to his character, to be honest with you.

On the strategy of setting up pitching plans for the postseason

We’re not immune from the same thing the players are dealing with. I don’t think we have ‘one shining moment' that’s at the end of the tournament. Whatever is at the beginning of the tournament, I mean, March Madness is maybe the biggest money maker there is so I got to believe there’s a bunch of TV promos and things that get you all juiced up. But my point is, it’s dangerous for us and the players to overthink things, or again, to over strategize. Or to think you got to change who you are because there’s a new label to this game, or there’s a blue circle on the outfield wall. Now, I think you just kind of roll with whatever you think is going to help you win the game. And again, that’s us, and the players included, and you will not be, I don’t care whether it’s - Pat Casey is a legend and they won back-to-back National Championships where he’s at. Somewhere along both of those, and he probably can remember them, there was mistakes that either the players made or the coaches. Those will happen. You need to continue forward, kind of like our team has done this year. Keep pushing forward and just do what you think is going to going to help you win.

On how you push past mistakes at this stage of the year