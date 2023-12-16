Expert opinion: MTSU reporter speaks on Vols transfer DB Jakobe Thomas
Tennessee hit on its second transfer of the cycle in defensive back Jakobe Thomas out of MTSU
Following the commitment, many questions have arisen on what the Vols are getting.
I spoke with GoMiddle.com's Austin Lewis to answer some of these questions.
What is Thomas’ biggest strength?
Lewis: "That’s a good question. Hard to answer. One of his strengths is range. He’s tall. Has good speed. Can cover ground. All the things you look for in a safety."
The highlights show the big hits, how much of a factor is he in the run game?
Lewis: "He’s a factor in the run game and isn’t afraid to come up to help in the run game. Had several TFLs during his time at (MTSU)."
What is he able to do in pass coverage?
Lewis: "He’s a safety. I’m not sure you want him rolling out against their No. 1 WR on a regular basis. But he will probably be able to hold his own against most SEC TEs."
How have you seen him develop since arriving at MTSU?
Lewis: "He’s (taken) on a greater role with bigger responsibility. Developed from a role player to a solid starter. "
Do you think his play translates to the SEC?
Lewis: "In my opinion, his floor is special teams/depth guy with a ceiling as an Amani Hooker (Tennessee Titans DB) type. With all the turnover in the UT secondary (this) off-season, he’s gonna have a chance to show his home state what he can do."
