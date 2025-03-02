Rick Barnes now on other side of memorable Tennessee basketball finish

Jahmai Mashack pulled up and uncorked a shot from around the same spot.

Nearly 20 years after Chris Lofton buried the 3-pointer over the out-stretched hand of Kevin Durant to force overtime and beat Texas, Mashack made his own memory to finish off a similar script.

His three from that legendary spot on the floor, just off the side of the logo, rattled around the basket as the buzzer sounded, fell through and pandemonium reigned inside Food City Center Saturday.

Fifth-ranked Tennessee had beaten No. 6 Alabama, 79-76 after all hope had seemed lost 30 seconds before, took another step towards the program's first-ever No. 1 seed and did it with a play that will live on in Vols' basketball lore.

Rick Barnes was there for both.

"I’ve been on that side before, where somebody throws it up," Barnes said.

Barnes didn't see this one. He was pleading with an official for a timeout as Mashack's shot went in. He was still irate as the bench behind him cleared and mobbed Mashack, who causally walked away after the biggest moment of his career.

Barnes, now in his 10th season as Tennessee's head coach after spending more than a quarter of his coaching career at Texas, would rather be on this side of it.

"I made one good coaching move today," Barnes said. "I didn’t tell the referee I was going to call timeout. I normally tell them and they would probably have given it to me. But I’m screaming and, really, I did not see the shot.

"“I’m happy for Jahmai (Mashack). He’s been just incredible with everything. He exemplifies everything that you want in a player, a person."