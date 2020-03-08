West Forsyth, Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild has had a busy week. The 6-5, 295-pound guard received offers from LSU and Texas A&M. He saw Georgia mid-week, where he received an offer, and on Saturday Fairchild was at Tennessee.

The trip to Rocky Top was Fairchild’s second visit. His first came last September where he saw Tennessee lose to Georgia State. It’s safe to say his return trip to Knoxville was must better.

“My dad and I were extremely impressed with the whole staff and everything,” Fairchild said. “Tennessee is very impressive. We actually came for the Georgia State game and to be honest I told coach Pruitt and coach Weinke we weren’t that impressed. That was probably the lowest point of Tennessee football in past few years. The start of the year and coach Pruitt coming in and rebuilding everything.

“Now just coming back, seeing them, getting some one on one time with them to talk it was just very reassuring and we are extremely impressed with where Tennessee is at.”

Fairchild spent much of his time with offensive line coach Will Friend and area recruiter Chris Weinke. He also got to spent time with some Vol players who he was impressed with.

“I talked to Cooper Mays and Cade Mays,” Fairchild said. “I talked to several other guys. It was big to get to visit with those guys. It see them and you are like those are some big dudes and then you talk to them in person and it’s real. They told me they love it here and they think it’s awesome. They believe in this program and I do to as well.”

Fairchild’s belief in the Vols stems in part from what he witnessed after his first trip to Tennessee. The Vols improvement throughout the 2019 season is something the talented lineman, who was the class 7-A heavyweight state wrestling champion this winter, took note of.

“I watched them play on TV just about every game. I saw the progression every single week. They got better and better and better. I was like dang Tennessee improving. I had people come up to me and say it’s going to take four years for them to even get close to where they are at. No, I believe in Tennessee. I would watch them play on TV and I would think to myself I see them being a powerhouse very soon.”

Fairchild isn’t sure of his future travel plans as he will focus primarily on campus this summer. He also doesn’t have a timetable for a decision.