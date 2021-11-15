First Glance: South Alabama

Coming off a loss to the top-ranked team in the county, Tennessee returns to Shields-Watkins Field for two winnable football games to end the regular season. With seven wins in sight, the Vols need only one more victory to become bowl eligible under first-year head coach Josh Heupel. The next test? South Alabama at home, under the lights for a 7:30 kick. “It’s an opportunity for us this week against South Alabama – a football team that we’ve got to get prepared for,” Josh Heupel said during his weekly Monday press conference. “We’ve got to continue to get better, continue to fight and compete. I believe our team will do that. “I love going to battle with these guys every week. Looking forward to the opportunity here this Saturday.” The Jaguars are currently 5-5 on the season under first-year head coach Kane Wommack but boast just a 2-5 record inside the Sun Belt Conference. The team is 1-3 in their last four outings and haven’t won on the road since a week two’s 22-19 victory at Bowling Green. Offensively, South Alabama scores 26 points on 377 yards of total offense on average each game. It’s fairly balanced with 250 yards passing and 127 yards rushing an outing while generating 71 plays on average. USA possesses the football for over 32 minutes a game, converting third downs at 34 percent. The offense is aggressive under coordinator Major Applewhite, going for it on fourth down 33 times this season. The Jags have converted on 21 of them. There’s limitations for the spread attack as Wommack’s bunch scores redzone touchdowns at just a 67 percent clip. The offense has turned it over 17 times and given up 21 sacks in 10 games. Some of the issues lately has stemmed from losing former South Carolina starting quarterback Jake Bentley two weeks ago in the first series of the Troy loss. The journeyman, Bentley, suffered a torn MCL and missed last week’s loss at Appalachian State entirely. It’s unclear whether or not Bentley’s season is over, but it’s questionable at best. Prior to the injury, Bentley threw for 2,122 yards with 19 total touchdowns to just five interceptions. The former Gamecock was completing passes at 70 percent on the season.

Stepping in for the injured sixth-year quarterback has been Desmond Trotter. The sophomore accounted for three touchdowns while coming on in relief of Bentley in the Troy game, but threw two interceptions against the Mountaineers Saturday. Tailback Terrion Avery is a constant in the offense, rushing for 498 yards with four total touchdowns on the season. Sophomore Bryan Hill is second in line with three touchdowns on 308 yards rushing, while bigger backs AJ Phillips and Kareem Walker combine for six touchdowns in short yardage situations. Jalen Tolbert is South Alabama’s best player on offense, reeling in 65 catches for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns on the season. The junior is averaging over 17 yards a reception. Jalen Wayne is second on the team with 42 receptions for 464 yards and two touchdowns while freshman Caullin Lacy has 36 receptions.

