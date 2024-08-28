With preseason over, teams across the NFL have whittled their rosters down to meet the 53-player limit. This initial list of players is not necessarily the final roster they'll enter the season with as acquisitions can still be made on other waived players, but it is a critical step to making a team. Of the nine Tennessee players entering their rookie seasons this year, five of them survived the massive round of cuts and landed on the initial rosters. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Round 4 - Jaylen Wright (Dolphins)

As the first player picked out of Tennessee in the 2024 draft and the first running back from the SEC, it was presumed Jaylen Wright would make the Dolphins' roster. He officially made the initial list after a strong preseason. He totaled 17 carries for 91 yards which is good for a 5.4-yard average per tote in the preseason. He punched it in for one touchdown and had a long of 14 yards on the ground. He also caught four passes for 41 yards.

Round 6 - Joe Milton III (Patriots)

The Patriots took two quarterbacks in the draft this season and decided to hold on to both. This included sixth-round pick Joe Milton III who has elite physical tools that provided interest at the next level. Milton beat out Bailey Zappe for the reserve quarterback job after the preseason battle. In his appearances, Milton completed 11-for-30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. He did not throw an interception.

UDFA - Ramel Keyton (Raiders)

After an impressive preseason Ramel Keyton was awarded with a spot on the Raiders' initial roster. This comes after he did not hear his name called in the 2024 draft and had to sign as an undrafted free agent. Keyton caught five passes in the preseason on 13 targets. This was good for 84 yards and a long of 22.

UDFA - Dee Williams (Seahawks)

After a terrific college career as a returner, Dee Williams is beginning to carve out the same role with the Seahawks. With the rule change to kick-offs that place additional value on return men, Williams has made the initial roster for Seattle. Williams was primarily used in special teams as both a returner and in coverage but also got some run at defensive back during the preseason. He recorded two passes defended and two tackles on defense.

UDFA - Jaylen McCollough (Rams)

Another undrafted free agent, Jaylen McCollough did enough in the preseason to earn a spot with the Rams. The safety got good run in preaseason games and impressed during his time on the field. Ultimately, he finished with eight tackles with five of them coming as solo efforts. He also came down with an interception and a pair of passes defended.

