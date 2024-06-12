Days before Tennessee begins its College World Series run, the postseason accolades are beginning to pile up for the No. 1 overall seed.

Four Vols standouts in infielders Blake Burke and Christian Moore and pitchers Drew Beam and A.J. Causey were tabbed to the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association All-America Teams on Wednesday.

Burke landed on the First Team while Moore made the Second Time. Both Causey and Beam were Third Team selections.

Tennessee now has 58 All-Americans in program history.

Burke is having a record season as a junior. The first baseman has accounted for 28 doubles, the third-most in a single season by a Tennessee hitter while ranking in the top 10 in the SEC with a .376 batting average, 97 hits, .713 slugging percentage and 184 total bases.

Burke set the program record with a 31-game hit streak, surpassing former record-holder Condredge Holloway, who held the record for nearly 50 years.

Moore, who was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, won the the league's Triple Crown after batting .429 with 20 home runs and 41 RBIs in conference play. He leads the league with 57 hits and 123 total bases.

Moore holds the Tennessee career home run record with 32, previously broken by Burke earlier this season. The junior second baseman is fourth all-time in hits with 101, joining former Vols Chris Burke, Jeff Pickler and Todd Helton to record more than 100 hits in a single season.

Beam, who previously earned All-America honors as a freshman in 2022, leads Tennessee's pitching staff with 17 starts and 93.1 innings pitched as a junior this season. He has eight wins and 85 strikeouts as the Vols' Saturday starter.

Causey has been efficient out of the bullpen for Tennessee. A Jacksonville State transfer, the junior right-hander has starred in mostly a relief role, recording wins in 14 of 17 appearances.

Causey is 13-3 on theseason with a 3.77 ERA and 117 strikeouts. He is currently tied for fourth among Tennessee pitchers all-time in single season wins, needing two more to reach the program record of 15, claimed by former pitchers Luke Hochevar and R.A. Dickey.

Tennessee opens the CWS against 8-seed Florida State at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday. First pitched is slated for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.