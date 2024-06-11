A strong freshman season has resulted in some postseason recognition for Dylan Loy.

The Tennessee pitcher, who quickly made a name for himself in a relief role during the regular season, was tabbed a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-American this week.

Loy, a left-handed pitcher who signed with the Vols out of nearby Pigeon Forge High School, is the seventh Tennessee player in the last four seasons under head coach Tony Vitello to garner Freshman All-America honors.

In 19 appearances, including five midweek starts, Loy recorded a 2.25 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 28.0 innings. He totaled 33 strikeouts.

Loy was a key contributor in the Vols' SEC Tournament Championship win over LSU last month in Hoover, Alabama, entering in relief of of starter A.J. Russell and tossing a career-high 4.2 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five batters while holding the Tigers scoreless.

The outing marked Loy's third against an SEC team after appearances in the regular season against Florida and in the conference tournament opener vs. Vanderbilt.

"Basically, I just went in trusting my guy behind the plate," Loy said. "What was working so well was just the connection between me and (catcher Cal Stark) and him calming me down throughout the whole thing."

The performance provided a jolt for Tennessee's bullpen, which entered the tournament with questions about reliability.

Loy, who appeared briefly in Knoxville Regional and Super Regional games and could be called on again in the Vols' College World Series run, which begins Friday against Florida State at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.