All eyes were on Nico Iamaleava during the annual Tennessee football Orange and White Game, but freshman quarterback Jake Merklinger made sure to grab some attention from Vol fans with his debut performance. In the former four-star's first appearance in front of fans, he tossed and ran for a score. There seemed to be a comfort in the Vols' high-tempo offense despite the limited time he had to get adjusted. While he isn't projected to play much of a role this season, this was a great start for what could ultimately be a bright career. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM By the end of the scrimmage, Merklinger had thrown for 105 yards and a touchdown on 5-for-7 passing. This included a bomb to Chris Brazzell II in the second half. Brazzell made sure to hype up the young quarterback in front of cameras as the alma mater played following the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IE9yYW5nZSBhbmQgV2hpdCBnYW1lIGluIHRoZSBib29rcyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ3AyeTlxU0dLSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2dwMnk5cVNHS0g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBTeWx2aWEgKEBS eWFuVFN5bHZpYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFu VFN5bHZpYS9zdGF0dXMvMTc3OTIyNDU2NDIwMDg2NjIwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

On the ground, Merklinger also scampered into the end zone. He busted a 26-yard run and avoided defenders to score. It's worth noting it's a non-contact scrimmage for quarterbacks, but the officials didn't deem anyone close enough to blow the play dead. Including the loss of yards due to sacks, Merklinger finished with 39 rushing yards. This was the most of anyone in the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj404q2Q77iPIGZyZXNobWFuIFFCIEpha2UgTWVya2xpbmdlciBzaG93 aW5nIG9mZiB0aGUgd2hlZWxzIHRvZGF5Ljxicj48YnI+VGhpcyBvbmXigJlz IGdvb2QgZm9yIGEgdG91Y2hkb3duIOKkte+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vWnVFekQxWXFmWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1p1RXpEMVlxZlo8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBTeWx2aWEgKEBSeWFuVFN5bHZpYSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFuVFN5bHZpYS9zdGF0dXMv MTc3OTIwODE4MzA5NDg5MDY0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJp bCAxMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==