The Hoover (Ala.) product adds post depth to the future of the position as Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes looks to build a new core group of talent to develop moving forward.

The Vols added to the class on Saturday, landing the commitment of 2025 three-star post-player Dewayne Brown .

In the midst of all the hassle of the transfer portal, the 2025 recruiting class has started to take shape for Tennessee basketball.

Brown visited Tennessee multiple times before making his decision, allowing him to connect with Barnes and assistant coach Gregg Polinsky.

Brown was in attendance at Food City Center when the Vols opened conference play with a statement blowout win over Ole Miss on Jan. 6. He followed up that visit by bringing his family on an official visit to see Tennessee defeat Vanderbilt, 88-53, on Feb. 17 in Knoxville.

The Vols built a good amount of traction with Brown off of those visits and now it has paid off with his commitment to play for Tennessee following his upcoming senior season.

As a junior, Brown averaged 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 71% to lead Hoover to a 30-3 record and a second consecutive Alabama 7A state championship.

Standing around 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Brown has solid size and versatility and is able to play either the four or the five positions down low. He is well coached and can already impact the game in a variety of ways, suggesting that he could work himself into an early role at Tennessee.

Offensively, Brown's nimble footwork and basketball IQ allow him to find the open space to score around the basket when he gets the ball down low. His ability to seal off the defender and create the opportunity for a perimeter player to feed him the ball is a significant positive.

His size will allow him to be effective on the block, and his skill will allow him to find open shots. When he's playing off-ball, Brown looks to cut to put himself in position for a high-percentage shot.

Brown has shown the ability to be an effective ball handler and outlet passer in transition. His effective shot from the free-throw line, combined with his ball-handling and passing ability could allow him to become a real weapon in high-low plays as well.

As a screener, it is hard to get through Brown's wide frame when he is able to plant himself with a strong anchor, which could also prevent bigger post players from going through him on the defensive end. He boasts strong shot-blocking instincts, and his athleticism allows him to get to the ball.