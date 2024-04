Tennessee football was well represented at the 2024 Under Armour Next camp this weekend.

The Vols had commits George MacIntyre, Ethan Utley and Joakim Dodson in attendance.

Tennessee is also hard after recruits Chauncey Gooden, CJ Jimcoily, Martels Carter Jr. and Justin Hopkins who were also in attendance.

Here are photos from these prospects at the camp from Hunter DeNote: