Published Sep 19, 2024
I simulated Tennessee at Oklahoma on College Football 25
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

On Saturday, Tennessee and Oklahoma will square off to open SEC play for both schools.

Ahead of the real-life matchup, I fired up the College Football 25 video game to simulate the game.

Here's what happened.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

SCORING SUMMARY

Scoring Summary in Tennessee at Oklahoma CFB25 Simulation
Team1234FINAL

Tennessee

7

14

3

17

41

Oklahoma

7

17

7

7

38

First Quarter

(Tenn) Bru McCoy 64-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava, 9:24

(Okla) Andrel Anthony 12-yard pass from Jackson Arnold, 3:12

Second Quarter

(Okla) 32-yard field goal, 10:04

(Tenn) Bru McCoy 52-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava, 8:30

(Okla) Nic Anderson 81-yard pass from Jackson Arnold, 8:17

(Okla) Gavin Sawchuk 6-yard run, 5:41

(Tenn) Mike Matthews 74-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava, 0:36

Third Quarter

(Tenn) 20-yard field goal, 5:15

(Okla) Deion Burks 2-yard pass from Jackson Arnold, 1:36

Fourth Quarter

(Tenn) Nico Iamlaeava 3-yard run, 10:19

(Okla) Nic Anderson 49-yard pass from Jackson Arnold, 8:09

(Tenn) Dont'e Thornton Jr. 39-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava, 5:23

(Tenn) 25-yard field goal, 0:00

TEAM STATS

Team Stats in Tennessee at Oklahoma CFB25 Simulation
TennesseeStatOklahoma

41

Score

38

20

First Downs

23

540

Total Offense

407

42 | 133 | 1

Rushes | Yards | TDs

30 | 118 | 1

3.2

Yards Per Rush

3.9

18 | 21 | 4

Comp | Att | TDs

23 | 29 | 4

19.4

Yards Per Pass

10.0

407

Passing Yards

209

8 | 14 (57%)

3rd Down Conv.

6 | 11 (54%)

2 | 2 (100%)

4th Down Conv.

0 | 0 (0%)

1 | 2 | 42%

Red Zone TD | FG | %

3 | 1 | 66%

1

Turnovers

0

33

PR Yards

14

104

KR Yards

84

677

Total Yards

505

1 | 5

Penalties | Yards

1 | 0

PLAYER STATS

Passing Stats in Tennessee at Oklahoma CFB25 Simulation
PlayerYDSCOMP%TDINTRATING

(Tenn) N. Iamaleava

407

85

4

1

301.8

(Okla) J. Arnold

209

79

4

0

208.5

Rushing Stats in Tennessee at Oklahoma CFB25 Simulation
PlayerATTYDSAVGTD

(Tenn) D. Sampson

33

137

4.1

0

(Tenn) N. Iamaleava

8

-5

-0.6

1

(Tenn) M. Matthews

1

1

1.0

0

(Okla) G. Sawchuk

25

126

5.0

1

(Okla) J. Anrold

4

-5

-1.2

0

(Okla) D. Burks

1

-3

-3.0

0

Receiving Stats in Tennessee at Oklahoma CFB25 Simulation
PlayerRECYDSAVGTDLONG

(Tenn) Holden Staes

4

58

14.5

0

44

(Tenn) S. White

3

52

17.3

0

33

(Tenn) D. Sampson

2

9

4.5

0

6

(Tenn) D. Thornton Jr.

2

56

28.0

1

39

(Tenn) C. Brazzell II

2

27

13.5

0

20

(Tenn) M. Matthews

2

80

40.0

1

74

(Tenn) B. McCoy

2

116

58.0

2

64

(Tenn) C. Seldon

1

9

9.0

0

9

(Okla) G. Sawchuk

8

21

2.6

0

10

(Okla) D. Burks

5

34

6.0

1

10

(Okla) N. Anderson

4

152

38.0

2

81

(Okla) J. Roberts

4

57

14.2

0

32

(Okla) A. Anthony

2

25

12.5

1

13

Defensive Stats in Tennessee at Oklahoma CFB25 Simulation
PlayerTacklesTFLsSacks

(Tenn) K. Pili

14

2

0

(Tenn) Ja. Thomas

9

0

0

(Tenn) R. Gibson III

8

1

0

(Tenn) J. Telander

7

1

0

(Tenn) A. Turrentine

6

0

0

(Tenn) B. Carter

6

2

0

(Tenn) J. McCoy

5

1

0

(Tenn) D. Bailey

4

1

0

(Tenn) J. Pearce Jr.

3

2

1

(Tenn) O. Thomas

3

1

0

(Tenn) B. Eason

2

0

0

(Tenn) T. West

2

0

0

(Tenn) K. Perry

2

0

0

(Tenn) A. Carter

1

0

0

(Tenn) C. Charles

1

0

0

(Tenn) E. Spillman

1

0

0

(Tenn) J. McMurray

1

0

0

(Okla) J. Kanak

14

0

0

(Okla) D. Stutsman

12

1

0

(Okla) W. Washington

9

1

0

(Okla) B. Bowman

8

1

0

(Okla) R. Spears-Jennings

7

0

0

(Okla) G. Halton

6

1

1

(Okla) S. Omosigho

4

0

0

(Okla) T. Ford

4

0

0

(Okla) A. Sanders

4

0

0

(Okla) C. Woullard

4

2

1

(Okla) K. Dolby

4

0

0

(Okla) G. Williams

3

0

0

(Okla) Z. Kearney

3

0

0

(Okla) K. McKinzie

3

0

0

(Okla) D. Williams

2

1

0

(Okla) P. Bowen

2

0

0

(Okla) K. Walker

1

0

0

(Okla) J> Hester

1

0

0

