I simulated Tennessee at Oklahoma on College Football 25

in other news
Recruits react to Tennessee's 71-point win over Kent State
Commits and prospects react to the Vols' big win over Kent State on Saturday.
Everything Josh Heupel, Brent Venables said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Both head coaches spoke with the media ahead of Saturday's primetime clash in Norman.
Not just Josh Heupel's return, other storylines for Tennessee-Oklahoma
There's a countless amount of storylines to note as Tennessee heads to Oklahoma this weekend.
As SEC play looms, Tennessee's confidence in DeSean Bishop growing
De’Rail Sims hardly ever sees DeSean Bishop without it.
The VolReport Show: Previewing Tennessee football's trip to Oklahoma
Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor give their thoughts on Tennessee's upcoming game with Oklahoma.
in other news
Recruits react to Tennessee's 71-point win over Kent State
Commits and prospects react to the Vols' big win over Kent State on Saturday.
Everything Josh Heupel, Brent Venables said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Both head coaches spoke with the media ahead of Saturday's primetime clash in Norman.
Not just Josh Heupel's return, other storylines for Tennessee-Oklahoma
There's a countless amount of storylines to note as Tennessee heads to Oklahoma this weekend.
On Saturday, Tennessee and Oklahoma will square off to open SEC play for both schools.
Ahead of the real-life matchup, I fired up the College Football 25 video game to simulate the game.
Here's what happened.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
(Tenn) Bru McCoy 64-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava, 9:24
(Okla) Andrel Anthony 12-yard pass from Jackson Arnold, 3:12
Second Quarter
(Okla) 32-yard field goal, 10:04
(Tenn) Bru McCoy 52-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava, 8:30
(Okla) Nic Anderson 81-yard pass from Jackson Arnold, 8:17
(Okla) Gavin Sawchuk 6-yard run, 5:41
(Tenn) Mike Matthews 74-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava, 0:36
Third Quarter
(Tenn) 20-yard field goal, 5:15
(Okla) Deion Burks 2-yard pass from Jackson Arnold, 1:36
Fourth Quarter
(Tenn) Nico Iamlaeava 3-yard run, 10:19
(Okla) Nic Anderson 49-yard pass from Jackson Arnold, 8:09
(Tenn) Dont'e Thornton Jr. 39-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava, 5:23
(Tenn) 25-yard field goal, 0:00
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.