Impact Analysis: Roman Harrison
The Vols landed another future piece for Jeremy Pruitt’s defense on Wednesday, as 3-star weak-side defensive end Roman Harrison committed to Tennessee over Michigan State and Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound pass rusher from Bainbridge (Ga.) camped with the Vols back in June, immediately earning an offer following an impressive performance.
Here’s a look at what Harrison’s commitment means…
HARRISON'S SCOUTING REPORT
"He’s a high motor type kid. Very expsloive. Both in the weight room and in the field. He’s got a lot of fast-twitch muscle fibers. He’s about 235 pounds right now, but he’s really built to put on more weight. With the way our team is built, we have a lot of linebacker type kids so depth wise we don't have a lot of lineman and Roman is one of our biggest kids. We move him around a lot in that odd front though.
"With Roman, you have kids that can run and then you have kids with high-motors that want to run. He's has the want-to speed. He’s going to go through you or around you. He doesn't give up on plays. He pulled his hamstring last year 25 yards down the field making a tackle."
— Bainbridge head coach Jeff Littleton
HOW WILL HARRISON FIT WITH THE VOLS?
Harrison actually plays inside for Bainbridge as a defensive tackle and nose guard, but the Vols like the Peach State product as a twitchy end — capable of playing with his hand in the ground or as a stand-up rusher.
In 2017, Harrison recorded 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, flashing his explosiveness (he jumped 39 inches at UT camp and benched more than 400 pounds) and strong hands. Harrison will certainly need to add weight, but he has the frame to pack on pounds and develop into a lineman capable of disrupting both the run and pass game.
"For the position (Tennessee) is recruiting him at, he’s a undersized. But he'll get bigger. He’s one of those tweeters but once people got him on campus and get him to camp they see how athletic he is, he opened a lot of eyes," Littleton said.
"When you look at him and see him with his shirt off. You're like, 'Wow.' He’s put togther."
Harrison isn’t a plug-and-play prospect, but he’s someone who could possibly take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, which allows a player to play up to four games while still maintaining an extra season of eligibility.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
The Vols now have 15 commits heading into its final camp and cookout weekend before fall practice begins next week. Harrison should kickstart a nice weekend for the Vols, who hope to land 4-star cornerback Warren Burrell on Friday and host targets like Jaylen McCollough, Melvin McBride, Tyus Fields and others Saturday.
Harrison’s addition also has no impact on Tennessee’s continued desire to sign 4-star outside linebacker Khris Bogle. Although spots are filling up in the 2019 class, Bogle, along with several others, are guaranteed a chair once the recruiting music stops in February.