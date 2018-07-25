The Vols landed another future piece for Jeremy Pruitt’s defense on Wednesday, as 3-star weak-side defensive end Roman Harrison committed to Tennessee over Michigan State and Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound pass rusher from Bainbridge (Ga.) camped with the Vols back in June, immediately earning an offer following an impressive performance.

Here’s a look at what Harrison’s commitment means…

HARRISON'S SCOUTING REPORT

"He’s a high motor type kid. Very expsloive. Both in the weight room and in the field. He’s got a lot of fast-twitch muscle fibers. He’s about 235 pounds right now, but he’s really built to put on more weight. With the way our team is built, we have a lot of linebacker type kids so depth wise we don't have a lot of lineman and Roman is one of our biggest kids. We move him around a lot in that odd front though.

"With Roman, you have kids that can run and then you have kids with high-motors that want to run. He's has the want-to speed. He’s going to go through you or around you. He doesn't give up on plays. He pulled his hamstring last year 25 yards down the field making a tackle."

— Bainbridge head coach Jeff Littleton

