In-home visit 'speaks volumes' to athletic quarterback Jimmy Holiday
It's been several weeks since Flora, Mississippi quarterback Jimmy Holiday was in Knoxville. He enjoyed his time on Rocky Top, but has remained committed to TCU. Wednesday night, he hosted Tennessee coaches for an in-home visit and the number of Tennessee assistants was a real wake up call.
"It speaks volumes," Holiday said. "There whole offensive coaching staff came to see me. It tells me a lot and tells me they want me as.a quarterback since the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach came."
Head coach Jeremy Pruitt, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke and offensive line coach Will Friend, who serves as Holiday's area recruiter were all in attendance. The chance to break bread with Pruitt again was a big deal for Holiday as the two have always jived with their personalities.
"He's straight forward about everything," Holiday said. "The thing I liked the most is that he said the game is changing and that he would be fool to not see it changing and that before long he will need this type of quarterback."
The message was pretty clear and that is nothing is promised in terms of playing time, but he would have every opportunity to earn the job.
"They talked to me about coming in and competing," Holiday said. "It puts some pressure on me to come to a decision since I'm going to be enrolling early."
Holiday will decide on his college choice and sign on December 18th and then arrive on campus in January. The chance to get coached by Chaney is very appealing and the veteran play-caller's pitch was also something that stood out during the several hour visit.
"He brought a book and showed me a packet and how they could develop me and use me in their offense," Holiday said. "It says a lot because they have been thinking about it and that's more than a day's worth of work. Just shows me they like me."
Throw in a Heisman trophy winning quarterbacks coach and the Vols definitely have something to sell to any future quarterbacks.
"He's been around the game a long time and he knows what he is doing," Holiday said of Weinke. "He knows how to develop quarterbacks really well."
During his official visit, Holiday referenced how open and honest the staff has been with him. That was still the case on Wednesday.
"School was already great, but the fact they have been honest through this process stands out," Holiday said. "I like how they develop players and the connection they have. They get you where you want to be."
And with quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson all dominating at the next level, it's easy to see why Holiday fancies himself as a quarterback only.
"I like how the game is trending toward my type of game," Holiday said. "The game changing and people are having to adapt to different type of quarterbacks."
Holiday will host more coaches over the next few weeks and then work toward a decision.
"I want to find coaches that can develop you," Holiday said. "A place I can get a good education and a place where I have the chance to compete to play."
Rivals.com ranks Holiday as a 3-star athlete in the class of 2020.