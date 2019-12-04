It's been several weeks since Flora, Mississippi quarterback Jimmy Holiday was in Knoxville. He enjoyed his time on Rocky Top, but has remained committed to TCU. Wednesday night, he hosted Tennessee coaches for an in-home visit and the number of Tennessee assistants was a real wake up call.

"It speaks volumes," Holiday said. "There whole offensive coaching staff came to see me. It tells me a lot and tells me they want me as.a quarterback since the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach came."

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke and offensive line coach Will Friend, who serves as Holiday's area recruiter were all in attendance. The chance to break bread with Pruitt again was a big deal for Holiday as the two have always jived with their personalities.

"He's straight forward about everything," Holiday said. "The thing I liked the most is that he said the game is changing and that he would be fool to not see it changing and that before long he will need this type of quarterback."

The message was pretty clear and that is nothing is promised in terms of playing time, but he would have every opportunity to earn the job.

"They talked to me about coming in and competing," Holiday said. "It puts some pressure on me to come to a decision since I'm going to be enrolling early."

Holiday will decide on his college choice and sign on December 18th and then arrive on campus in January. The chance to get coached by Chaney is very appealing and the veteran play-caller's pitch was also something that stood out during the several hour visit.

"He brought a book and showed me a packet and how they could develop me and use me in their offense," Holiday said. "It says a lot because they have been thinking about it and that's more than a day's worth of work. Just shows me they like me."



