Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career
Previously playing at Virginia and Charlotte, Igor Milicic Jr. is used to playing in defensive heavy systems.
• Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined
Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.
• Noah Taylor
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors
More recognition from the SEC for two Tennessee standouts after the Vols' win over Alabama.
• Noah Taylor
How Chris Brazzell II became another Third Saturday in October hero
The Tennessee wide receiver caught the Vols’ go-ahead touchdown in 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.
• Noah Taylor
2026 4-star OT Sam Greer talks Tennessee visit, top five schools
2026 four-star offensive lineman Sam Greer updates Tennessee football recruitment and game day visit.
• Dale Dowden
Inside Tennessee basketball's elite strength and conditioning program
