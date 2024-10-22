Inside Tennessee basketball's elite strength and conditioning program

Advertisement

in other news

Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Previously playing at Virginia and Charlotte, Igor Milicic Jr. is used to playing in defensive heavy systems.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.

 • Noah Taylor
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors

Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors

More recognition from the SEC for two Tennessee standouts after the Vols' win over Alabama.

 • Noah Taylor
How Chris Brazzell II became another Third Saturday in October hero

How Chris Brazzell II became another Third Saturday in October hero

The Tennessee wide receiver caught the Vols’ go-ahead touchdown in 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
2026 4-star OT Sam Greer talks Tennessee visit, top five schools

2026 4-star OT Sam Greer talks Tennessee visit, top five schools

2026 four-star offensive lineman Sam Greer updates Tennessee football recruitment and game day visit.

Premium content
 • Dale Dowden

in other news

Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Previously playing at Virginia and Charlotte, Igor Milicic Jr. is used to playing in defensive heavy systems.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.

 • Noah Taylor
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors

Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors

More recognition from the SEC for two Tennessee standouts after the Vols' win over Alabama.

 • Noah Taylor
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 22, 2024
Inside Tennessee basketball's elite strength and conditioning program
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement