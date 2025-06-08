Tennessee baseball's 2025 season comes to an end in the super regionals

At the plate, Tennessee managed eight hits throughout the game. RBI were off the bats of Andrew Fischer , Dean Curley and Jay Abernathy's two-run shot in the ninth. All starters recorded one hit besides Dalton Bargo , Reese Chapman and Levi Clark .

In relief, Brayden Krenzel , AJ Russell , Nate Snead , Brandon Arvidson , Dylan Loy and Tanner Franklin . all entered. Earned runs were pinned to Krenzel, Russell, Snead and Loy in relief.

Getting the ball to start for UT was Liam Doyle . The Vols' ace didn't have his best stuff against Arkansas again, though, going 3.2 innings and allowing five earned runs on five hits.

The biggest gut-punch for 14-seed Tennessee was a grand slam in the fourth inning by Logan Maxwell . This was a part of a five-run inning by the 3-seed Razorbacks to take a demanding lead.

The Vols dropped both of their games of the Fayetteville Super Regional vs. Arkansas , with the season-ending loss ending by the score of 11-4.

Tennessee baseball's 2025 season has come to a close short of another trip to the Men's College World Series.

In the first batter Doyle faced, he hit the batter with two strikes. After review, the call stood and Arkansas got a runner on first with no outs. Doyle worked out of it, though, to not allow a hit or run the remainder of the frame.

Fischer drew a walk in the first frame, but that was all Tennessee worked in the inning. Both pitchers had thrown 21 pitches through the first inning.

The Razorbacks got their first hit of the game in the second and a wild pitch moved him to second base. Doyle worked out of it again to strand the runner.

In the third, Arkansas got the first runs on the board. After Doyle walked the first batter he faced, Charles Davalan took him deep to right to take a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the Vols used three consecutive singles from Cannon Peebles, Manny Marin and Gavin Kilen to load the bases with no outs. Ultimately, Fischer grounded into a double-play, but did score one run on the swing. Hunter Ensley flew out to end the inning with just one run crossing.

Doyle returned in the fourth, but ran into some more trouble. He let another pair reach and Davalan came back to the plate with those two on and two outs. After Frank Anderson and the infield met Doyle at the mound, a spiked off-speed sent runners to second and third.

Davalan was intentionally walked and Doyle was pulled for Krenzel to face Wehiwa Aloy, the SEC Player of the Year. Krenzel threw a wild pitch that scored one before hitting Aloy to reload the bases.

Russell entered from there after Krenzel threw just five pitches. He allowed a grand slam to give Arkansas a 7-1 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Tennessee worked a lead-off walk. After one out, Gage Wood was pulled and the Razorbacks went to the bullpen. The Vols would strand two.

Tennessee got its next runner on with a lead-off single from Ensley in the sixth. His pop up blooped into no man's land to get down for a hit. He was stranded, though, leaving UT down six runs with three innings to go.

Snead came in to start the seventh. His first batter faced saw a roped double. A single let another run cross. After four-straight walks, two more runs scored off Arvidson. Tony Vitello went to Loy instead.

Loy forced a ground ball to turn two and end the frame.

Tennessee got its next runner on in the eighth via a lead-off walk drawn by Kilen. After a pitching change, Fischer ripped a single into right field. With two outs, Curley dropped a single into right to score a run.

In the ninth, Loy got touched after a strong outing to that point. He allowed a solo shot with one out. Franklin came in to finish the game and earned the final out.

The Vols emptied the bench in the ninth. They got a double from pinch-hitting freshman Chris Newstrom in the bottom of the ninth before Abernathy ripped a two-run shot with two outs to bring it within seven.

Other pinch hitters were Blake Grimmer, Colby Backus and Ariel Antigua who all got out and finalized the game.