James Pearce Jr. still a projected first round pick two months before draft

In just over two months, the NFL will hold the 2025 draft.
If the majority of mock drafts are accurate, it appears Tennessee football will have another first round pick in the Josh Heupel era.
Vols edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is a first-round pick on nearly every mock draft, but his position ranges from a top-10 selection to just holding onto the top 32.
Here's where Pearce lands on a handful of mock drafts in late February.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
MOCK DRAFTS
WHAT THEY SAID
CBS:
"Pearce is ready to erupt in Indianapolis, and, yes, the Panthers will eventually get weapons for Bryce Young. They also need to replace Brian Burns on the edge. Pearce would be a perfect addition."
PFF:
"The Saints' pass rush struggled in 2024, earning a 65.5 team grade—ranking just 23rd in the league. Pearce brings the athleticism and pass-rush ability they need, having generated over 50 pressures in each of his last two seasons while facing top-tier SEC competition."
SI:
"The Cardinals have several edge defenders set to be free agents this spring, and they already needed to revamp their pass rush. Pearce enters the NFL with questions about his run defense and performances against top opponents, but there’s little questioning his athleticism and juice off the edge. The 6' 5", 243-pounder finished second in Division I with 43 hurries and 12th with 55 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He also recorded a 22.7% pass rush win rate, eighth best among those with at least 100 pass-rushing snaps."
"The Commanders front seven was essentially built out of their talented defensive tackles and a bunch of other guns for hire. Pearce’s pass rush-first style will actually fit well with Dan Quinn’s 120-mph-at-all-times style, but he still needs to work on his consistency in impacting the game."
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.