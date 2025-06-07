What Tennessee baseball's Tony Vitello said after Game 1 loss to Arkansas

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello exchanges words with an umpire during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee baseball dropped game one to Arkansas to open the Fayetteville Super Regional. After the 4-3 defeat, Vols coach Tony Vitello met with the media. Here's what they said. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Opening statement

"Yeah, I don’t have anything specific. Tight game, so we’ll look back and see how I can do a better job. I know it was good to get to the park today. That deal last night was the dumbest thing I’ve ever been involved in my life. And I lived at the Lake of the Ozarks one summer. So it was just good to get here and play, get the series underway. It’s good to see Marcus (Phillips) compete again. Regardless of what the scoreboard says, and it was a good outing numbers wise today, he just keeps getting better every time. It’s good to see Stone (Lawless). I mean, all his teammates were fired up for him that he got an opportunity to play. What’s not a positive is we were one short on the scoreboard to keep that thing rolling, so maybe a little extra motivation tomorrow. But obviously, the difference, I think a lot of guys were really good out on that field, because there’s a lot of talent, but the difference was (Arkansas pitcher Zach) Root."

On why Arkansas starter Zach Root was so effective

"Competing first. He’s a big time competitor. We obviously rewatched that video and looked at some of those at-bats. I think he made a couple mistakes to lefties that, I haven’t seen the view yet from center field or from behind home plate, but he didn’t seem to make those to the left-handed hitters today. That’s what triggered a couple things. Did seem to get a little momentum going too and some confidence built for sure. But again, without that vantage point, it’s hard to see what’s different, because the stuff wasn’t down. There was nothing going on where he couldn’t locate a certain pitch last time or the velocity wasn’t down. It really was an outlier for a season that he’s put together to this point. If anything, kudos to him for that, and then kudos to our guys for, that was one of the only SEC outings where somebody got to him early and fairly well."

On Marcus Phillips controlling the run game better

"I think he’s matured a lot. Kind of reminds me of (Garrett) Crochet’s deal. I don’t know that he was really confident when he was first with us in the first few outings, but because he’s worked hard to get better in a bunch of different areas, and he’s still improving in some of those areas. It’s been fun to see. It’s kind of what I was getting at early on with my rambling at the beginning of the deal, but he’s just matured as a person and a pitcher."

On Zach Root yelling at Andrew Fischer

"The guy was fired up, man. The way he threw, you could argue that he could have done a cartwheel if you wanted to and there’s nothing wrong with it. I got no beef with that. Like, those are the, (Liam) Doyle, Marcus, Root, those are the guys that you like being around. You don’t want to be around those guys that don’t want to compete. My issue was not with him, it was with maybe a little PTSD. That was not the same (as Cannon Peebles' ejection vs. Wake Forest). And I’m not criticizing. Well, I don’t care what it is, but I’m just saying factual. It wasn’t the same with what we just dealt with prior to, last weekend. Wasn’t the same, but it’s a different crew ,too, and these guys would not be in the super regional if they weren’t highly qualified at what they do. And I don’t know if there was any missed calls or anything, but that’s where my frustration came."

On if he wanted Zach Root ejected for the outburst

"Not really. Maybe I wanted to go back in time, you know? Kind of like Clemson would like (in 2023). So that would be about it. But I think, because I misbehaved, there was a warning, and then retroactively, there was a warning for Root being fired up to get a guy that’s, I mean, I don’t know what the tickets cost, but I’m pretty sure everyone here would pay good money to see Root versus Fisher again. So all for any initial emotion that comes out of anybody, for our game tomorrow, or any of the games that are left. If you’re one of, I think there’s still 16 teams, whatever, how many teams are left, good for you. Athletes. It’s a fun environment to be in. It’ll be an experience you look back on forever and cherish it, even if you make it to the big leagues, because you’re going to have to make it to the MLB, probably World Series, to match kind of what we had going on here today."

On the fans and enviornment

"Yeah, again, I think the tension is kind of overrated, especially if you just ignore me. I think everybody’s just kind of pouring what they got into it. But, maybe I’m wrong. To me, it kind of seemed like it was the fourth game. It was like that when we were here last time, and I was asked yesterday, like, will the crowd be different? Yeah, it was different. Little bit of elevated sense of energy in the air, but the crowd was the same. They were the same when I was here. They’re rowdy and they come out in big numbers. So again, I bet it’s great everywhere across the country. But there is a little bit something different about people in the southeast. They are, passionate is an understatement. So glad I got to transport from St Louis. Well, I guess, Missouri was in the Big 12 when I was in so glad to be, fortunate to be a part of it."

On Marcus Phillips pitching game one, Liam Doyle game two

"Liam will start tomorrow and the fact we called on him Monday solidified that. I don’t know that we would have done it the way we did it this week if it wasn’t for a true relief appearance. And then same thing the last time we were here, Liam happened to be on game two, as well, because of a relief appearance, he started the day against Auburn on a Sunday, so looking out for the kid’s arm. I think Frank (Anderson is) good about that and he puts a bug in my ear. But don’t get me wrong, self serving, we’re looking out for ourselves, too. We want the guy that we’re using to try and put him in the best position possible to succeed. So tomorrow will be similar chaos. So I’m comfortable with the group of guys that, they’re not on the bus if we’re not comfortable with them. So even the guys who don’t get action, there’s some guys that aren’t even on the roster, active roster. I’m good with this group."

On his message to the team tomorrow

"I mean, should have let them (Dean Curley and Marcus Phillips) talk to the team afterwards. I just kind of gave them the details of what tomorrow is, because we’re at 2 (p.m. CT), I believe, and so we’ll be the home team. You kind of get that awkward deal where you flip it a little bit and talk to them about what they needed to do between now and then and we got a long bus ride back to Rogers. So might as well use that to decompress a little bit and also maybe not read as much stuff that you all write, with all due respect, and just kind of reflect on the day. What can they do better? And then man, this stuff’s stressful, so maybe be a young tyke for a little bit and chill out until it’s go-time tomorrow."

On if he was okay with the quality of at-bats against Zach Root

"Not really. You could spin that pretty good if I said yes, and make me look foolish because you’d like better results. I mean, Gavin was aggressive on the first pitch. He’s a little out front and then Fisch just missed one. And of course, he runs off the field like a maniac and letting all of our team know that. The guy’s fun to watch play, but after that, he got it rolling downhill a little bit on us. So I think the key against him is to get him off the stretch, get somebody on base, and we just did not do that enough. So be easier to specifically analyze when you re-watch that video, but I think it’s kind of an easy one to say that we would have liked to of, and potentially could have done better, but he had it going on today, too."

On getting catcher Cannon Peebles back tomorrow

"I think maybe just a little bit of familiarity. It is a deal. He’s a switch-hitter, but it is a deal where he adds some balance to the lineup when he’s hitting left-handed. He’s also really played well for us. I mentioned Fisch, you know, Peebles. There’s some other guys, the second half of the season has been really good for them. So, be good to have him in there. Have some experience, and who knows, maybe it’ll mix it up a little bit to help have a change in our favor tomorrow."

On Liam Doyle struggling last time he pitched against Arkansas