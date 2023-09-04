TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

These are the 23rd and 24th times a player under Josh Heupel has been given an SEC weekly award.

Following Tennessee's dominating 49-13 win over Virginia , two players have been awarded with weekly SEC honors.

In the first start of the season, quarterback Joe Milton III was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He finished with 201 passing yards and two touchdowns and 33 rushing yards with another pair of scores.

While completing 21-of-30 passes, he extended his streak of not throwing an interception, as well.

Milton shares the award with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe who totaled 258 yards of offense and five touchdowns in the win over MTSU.

This is Milton's first SEC weekly honor in his career.

On defense, Tyler Baron was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

The senior defensive end recorded two sacks against the Cavaliers while adding an additional half tackle for loss.

This was also his first time being awarded a weekly honor.

While both players are bringing in the award for the first time, the program has had success in their categories under Heupel. Previously, he has coached six SEC Offensive Player of the Weeks and four Defensive Lineman of the Weeks.