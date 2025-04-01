Tennessee baseball handles Tennessee Tech behind trio of home runs

Tennessee baseball's track record against in-state foe Tennessee Tech hasn't been the best oddly enough.

This time, the Vols handled business with a 7-1 win.

This marks two-straight wins in the series for Tennessee (27-2) after a poor stretch in both 2022 and 2023, the Vols dropped their matches with the Golden Eagles (17-10). This has now been made up for with wins in both the 2024 and current 2025 campaigns.

Overall, the series sits in Tennessee's favor by the mark of 74-32-1. The Vols are 48-13 at home with the 2022 loss being on a neutral field in Kodak, Tennessee.

This time, it was a trio of home runs that got the offense going for the Vols. They used swings from Blake Grimmer, Dean Curley and Chris Newstrom to push across six of their seven runs. The only other run to cross came on a series of wild pitches.

Getting the ball to start the Vols was AJ Russell. This was his second appearance of the year following one frame of work earlier in the season which featured him striking out the side.

This time, Russell allowed a hit and struck out two batters to register his second full inning of pitching this year. He threw 12 pitches with 11 going down as strikes.

Following Russell, it turned into another midweek bullpen game. Entering in relief the rest of the way were Michael Sharman, Austin Breedlove, Dylan Loy, Austin Hunley, Brandon Arvidson, Andrew Behnke, Thomas Crabtree, Ryan Combs, Brayden Sharp and Bryson Thacker.

Behnke was the only Tennessee pitcher to allow a run in his frame of work. He went 0.2 innings while allowing three hits and the run to cross.

As a pitching unit, the Vols gave up just eight hits and one run. This came on 13 strikeouts.