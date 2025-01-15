John Henderson named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class

John Henderson has been selected to the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class.

The former Tennessee defensive lineman was among 77 former players that appeared on the ballot and becomes the program's 27th player to be selected to the hall of fame, the National Football Foundation announced Wednesday.

A Nashville native, Henderson starred at Pearl-Cohn High School where he was a Parade All-American and one of the top players in Tennessee. He signed with the Vols in 1998, but did not play as a freshman.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Henderson broke out as a sophomore in 1999, appearing in 12 games with starts in eight-straight during Tennessee's run to the Orange Bowl that season. He totaled 40 tackles, including four tackles for loss and tied for fourth on the team in sacks with four.

Henderson earned the first of two First Team All-American honors in his college career and was tabbed the SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2000 after he recorded 71 tackles, 12 TFL, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.

In his final season at Tennessee, Henderson was again named an All-American, finishing with 54 tackles, five TFL and 5.5 sacks as the Vols won 11 games and reached the SEC Championship Game.

Henderson had 162 tackles, 18 TFL and 20.5 sacks in three seasons, parlaying it for a first-round selection in the 2002 NFL Draft where he was taken as the ninth-overall pick by he Jacksonville Jaguars.



Henderson spent eight seasons with the franchise and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and Second Team All-Pro. He tallied nearly 500 tackles and 29.0 sacks in his decade-long NFL career, which included two seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Henderson was one of three former Tennessee players on the most recent hall of fame ballot. Wide receivers Willie Gualt and Larry Seivers were not selected.

Tennessee is fifth in hall of fame player representatives, trailing only Notre Dame (50), Southern Cal (36), Michigan (33) and Ohio State (28).

Eric Berry, who was a two-time unanimous All-American for the Vols between 2007-09, was selected in the 2024 class.