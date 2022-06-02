Jourdan Thomas 'excited' to get going on Rocky Top

The majority of Tennessee’s 2022 signing class was here this spring as early enrollees. The rest of the group reported last weekend as summer school and another phase of the offseason training program is set to begin the first of June.

One of the newcomers to Rocky Top is three-star safety Jourdan Thomas. The 6-foot-1, 190 pounder recently joined the Locked on Vols Podcast to detail this transition.

“It’s really exciting to be here at the step of where, we are getting the ball rolling,” Thomas told Volquest. “I’m excited to get to work and excited to be a part of this team. I believe in what the coaches are doing and I believe in the culture. I just can’t wait to be on Rocky Top.”

The Montgomery Catholic standout has been hard at work this spring, both in the weight room and on the field for drill work. Thomas believes this work has prepared him for the challenge of entering a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

“I’ve been staying in shape with steady work. When I get on campus, I don’t really want to miss a beat,” the safety said. “Of course, I’m a freshman and I’m new to everything, but I don’t want to be the one out of the pack. I want to fit right in and make the transition smooth.

“I’ve been working daily and staying in tip-top shape.”

Aside from working both on the field and in the classroom, Thomas is thrilled to link up with his new teammates. He’s built strong relationships with those in the 2022 class and some other players on the team, but being there will only enhance the bond as they all work towards one common goal.

“I’ve built a lot of great relationships with my teammates already. Our goal is to win a natty,” the true freshman said. “We are shifting the culture here at Tennessee. We were at a pivotal point back in the day and that’s coming back. I think everyone can see that.

“Coach Heupel, what he’s doing, he’s grabbing a lot of people’s attention – the recruits too. I’m so excited for the future.”

The Vols are getting physicality in their new freshman safety with a guy who runs down hill in a hurry. Thomas plays well in man-coverage and over the top of the defense in cover one. The Montgomery, Ala. native plays the game hard and could factor in on special teams in 2022, as well as added depth in the backend.