ESPN College GameDay visits Oklahoma for clash with Tennessee

Tennessee's trip to Norman to play Oklahoma will be the site of ESPN's College GameDay.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee sets school record for most points in any quarter vs. Kent State

Tennessee set a school record after just 15 minutes of football on Saturday night.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Cameron Seldon, Lance Heard, Caleb Herring, Jordan Ross OUT vs. Kent State

After missing the second game of the 2024 season, Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon is not warming up on Saturday.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Live updates, discussion: No. 7 Tennessee football vs. Kent State

Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium as near 50-point favorites against Kent State.

 • Ryan Sylvia
The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Kent State

Every story leading up to Tennessee's kickoff against Kent State on Saturday, in one place.

 • Noah Taylor

Published Sep 14, 2024
Key takeaways: Freshmen shine in Tennessee's dominant win over Kent State
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Tennessee
3 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Oklahoma
3 - 0
Oklahoma
Tennessee
3 - 0
Tennessee
-3.5
Arkansas
2 - 1
Arkansas
Tennessee
3 - 0
Tennessee
Finished
Tennessee
71
Tennessee
Kent St.
0
Kent St.