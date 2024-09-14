Advertisement
in other news
ESPN College GameDay visits Oklahoma for clash with Tennessee
Tennessee's trip to Norman to play Oklahoma will be the site of ESPN's College GameDay.
• Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee sets school record for most points in any quarter vs. Kent State
Tennessee set a school record after just 15 minutes of football on Saturday night.
• Ryan Sylvia
Cameron Seldon, Lance Heard, Caleb Herring, Jordan Ross OUT vs. Kent State
After missing the second game of the 2024 season, Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon is not warming up on Saturday.
• Ryan Sylvia
Live updates, discussion: No. 7 Tennessee football vs. Kent State
Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium as near 50-point favorites against Kent State.
• Ryan Sylvia
The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Kent State
Every story leading up to Tennessee's kickoff against Kent State on Saturday, in one place.
• Noah Taylor
in other news
ESPN College GameDay visits Oklahoma for clash with Tennessee
Tennessee's trip to Norman to play Oklahoma will be the site of ESPN's College GameDay.
• Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee sets school record for most points in any quarter vs. Kent State
Tennessee set a school record after just 15 minutes of football on Saturday night.
• Ryan Sylvia
Cameron Seldon, Lance Heard, Caleb Herring, Jordan Ross OUT vs. Kent State
After missing the second game of the 2024 season, Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon is not warming up on Saturday.
• Ryan Sylvia
Key takeaways: Freshmen shine in Tennessee's dominant win over Kent State
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
Advertisement
Advertisement
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
3 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
3 - 0
Oklahoma
3 - 0
Tennessee
-3.5
2 - 1
Arkansas
3 - 0
Tennessee
Finished
71
Tennessee
0
Kent St.