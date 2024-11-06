Looking at Tennessee's path in the first College Football Playoff bracket

The first College Football Playoff bracket has dropped Week 11 of the season gets underway.
This means, Tennessee football now knows what its path to a national title would look like if the 12-team playoff began now.
Here is the Vols', given the 8-seed as the No. 7 team in the country, path.
Round 1 - Knoxville
If the playoffs started today, Tennessee would host Indiana in the first round. This would mean that one of the first four playoff games to be hosted on a college campus in the sport's history would be in Knoxville.
Here's what to know about the Hoosiers:
Scoring Offense - 46.6 ppg (No. 2 in the country)
Total Offense - 476.2 ypg (No. 8)
Passing Offense - 284.3 ypg (No. 19)
Rushing Offense - 191.1 ypg (No. 30)
Scoring Defense - 13.7 ppg (No. 7)
Total Defense - 261 ypg (No. 3)
Passing Defense - 188.4 ypg (No. 28)
Rushing Defense - 72.6 ypg (No. 1)
Round 2 - Rose Bowl
If Tennessee is able to survive a clash with Indiana at home, it'd travel to Pasadena, California to play in the historic Rose Bowl. It's opponent would be top-seeded Oregon who is currently undefeated.
Here's what to know about the Ducks:
Scoring Offense - 35.4 ppg (No. 23)
Total Offense - 467.4 ypg (No. 11)
Passing Offense - 299.3 ypg (No. 11)
Rushing Offense - 168.1 ypg (No. 61)
Scoring Defense - 15.8 ppg (No. 10)
Total Defense - 294.2 (No. 11)
Passing Defense - 172.8 (No. 17)
Rushing Defense - 121.4 (No. 38)
CFP Semifinals
There would be three options for Tennessee to face in the semifinals of the playoffs.
The highest-seeded opponent would be 4-seed BYU. The projected Big 12 winner is ranked as the No. 9 team in the country but would get the bye due to winning the conference title.
The 5-seed is Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the No. 2 team in the country but with Oregon projected to win the Big Ten, they fall out of a position to get the bye.
The last team in is 12-seed Boise State. The Broncos are also ranked the No. 12 team in the country.
CFP National Championship
The two teams to get a bye on the other side of the bracket are projected SEC winner 2-seed Georgia and ACC winner 3-seed Miami.
Playing for the right to play the Bulldogs are 7-seed Penn State and 10-seed Notre Dame. Playing for the right to play the Hurricanes are 6-seed Texas and 11-seed Alabama.
This means of the six teams on the other side of the bracket from the Vols, half are SEC opponents. Tennessee will have already played both Georgia and the Tide by the time the playoffs roll around but not the Longhorns barring a meeting in the SEC Championship.
