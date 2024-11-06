Looking at Tennessee's path in the first College Football Playoff bracket

Nov 2, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Bray Lynch (74) holds up The Old Brass Spittoon after beating Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images (Photo by Dale Young-Imagn Images)

The first College Football Playoff bracket has dropped Week 11 of the season gets underway. This means, Tennessee football now knows what its path to a national title would look like if the 12-team playoff began now. Here is the Vols', given the 8-seed as the No. 7 team in the country, path.

Round 1 - Knoxville

If the playoffs started today, Tennessee would host Indiana in the first round. This would mean that one of the first four playoff games to be hosted on a college campus in the sport's history would be in Knoxville. Here's what to know about the Hoosiers: Scoring Offense - 46.6 ppg (No. 2 in the country) Total Offense - 476.2 ypg (No. 8) Passing Offense - 284.3 ypg (No. 19) Rushing Offense - 191.1 ypg (No. 30) Scoring Defense - 13.7 ppg (No. 7) Total Defense - 261 ypg (No. 3) Passing Defense - 188.4 ypg (No. 28) Rushing Defense - 72.6 ypg (No. 1)

Round 2 - Rose Bowl

If Tennessee is able to survive a clash with Indiana at home, it'd travel to Pasadena, California to play in the historic Rose Bowl. It's opponent would be top-seeded Oregon who is currently undefeated. Here's what to know about the Ducks: Scoring Offense - 35.4 ppg (No. 23) Total Offense - 467.4 ypg (No. 11) Passing Offense - 299.3 ypg (No. 11) Rushing Offense - 168.1 ypg (No. 61) Scoring Defense - 15.8 ppg (No. 10) Total Defense - 294.2 (No. 11) Passing Defense - 172.8 (No. 17) Rushing Defense - 121.4 (No. 38)

CFP Semifinals

There would be three options for Tennessee to face in the semifinals of the playoffs. The highest-seeded opponent would be 4-seed BYU. The projected Big 12 winner is ranked as the No. 9 team in the country but would get the bye due to winning the conference title. The 5-seed is Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the No. 2 team in the country but with Oregon projected to win the Big Ten, they fall out of a position to get the bye. The last team in is 12-seed Boise State. The Broncos are also ranked the No. 12 team in the country.

CFP National Championship