Advertisement

in other news

SEC sets times, networks for Tennessee men's basketball games

SEC sets times, networks for Tennessee men's basketball games

Tennessee's 2024-25 basketball schedule has times and TV designations.

 • Noah Taylor
I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25

I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25

The results of simulating Tennessee vs. Florida on the College Football 25 video game.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida

Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida

A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Florida ahead of the 54th installment on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Three numbers to know as Tennessee football hosts Florida

Three numbers to know as Tennessee football hosts Florida

Numbers to know as Tennessee football welcomes Florida into Neyland Stadium.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Injury report: First injury report for Tennessee football vs. Florida

Injury report: First injury report for Tennessee football vs. Florida

The full injury report for Tennessee football and Florida ahead of Saturday's matchup.

 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

SEC sets times, networks for Tennessee men's basketball games

SEC sets times, networks for Tennessee men's basketball games

Tennessee's 2024-25 basketball schedule has times and TV designations.

 • Noah Taylor
I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25

I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25

The results of simulating Tennessee vs. Florida on the College Football 25 video game.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida

Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida

A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Florida ahead of the 54th installment on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to avoid an upset by Florida
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tennessee
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
4 - 1
Overall Record
1 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Tennessee
4 - 1
Tennessee
Florida
3 - 2
Florida
-14.5, O/U 56.5
Tennessee
4 - 1
Tennessee
Alabama
4 - 1
Alabama
-2.5
Finished
Arkansas
19
Arrow
Arkansas
Tennessee
14
Tennessee