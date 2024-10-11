Advertisement
in other news
SEC sets times, networks for Tennessee men's basketball games
Tennessee's 2024-25 basketball schedule has times and TV designations.
• Noah Taylor
I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25
The results of simulating Tennessee vs. Florida on the College Football 25 video game.
• Ryan Sylvia
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida
A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Florida ahead of the 54th installment on Saturday.
• Noah Taylor
Three numbers to know as Tennessee football hosts Florida
Numbers to know as Tennessee football welcomes Florida into Neyland Stadium.
• Ryan Sylvia
Injury report: First injury report for Tennessee football vs. Florida
The full injury report for Tennessee football and Florida ahead of Saturday's matchup.
• Ryan Sylvia
in other news
SEC sets times, networks for Tennessee men's basketball games
Tennessee's 2024-25 basketball schedule has times and TV designations.
• Noah Taylor
I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25
The results of simulating Tennessee vs. Florida on the College Football 25 video game.
• Ryan Sylvia
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida
A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Florida ahead of the 54th installment on Saturday.
• Noah Taylor
Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to avoid an upset by Florida
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
Advertisement
Advertisement
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
4 - 1
Overall Record
1 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
4 - 1
Tennessee
3 - 2
Florida
-14.5, O/U 56.5
4 - 1
Tennessee
4 - 1
Alabama
-2.5
Finished
19
Arkansas
14
Tennessee