We’ve yet to hear from Kongbo publicly since Jeremy Pruitt took over the program, but the mercurial redshirt senior tweeted another Vols' vow last month.

Last fall, the former No. 1 junior college prospect was labeled “a man on a mission” after a strong summer embracing a new role.

Two years ago, Jonathan Kongbo taunted Tennessee’s rivals on Twitter and told folks he was going to shock the world.

Volnation my vision has never been so clear.. it is time to accomplish what I came here to do 🍊⏱

“He’s a smart guy and he’s worked hard, so we’ll see how he does in camp.”

“He’s done a really good job this summer learning the position,” Pruitt said.

After a three-year odyssey filled with promises, cryptic tweets and minimal production, is the former 5-star recruit ready to finally fulfill his potential as an outside linebacker in Pruitt’s 3-4 scheme?

Entering the 2018 season, Kongbo will be playing his third position in as many seasons for the Vols. While he barely as has many career sacks (3.5) as positions played, maybe, just maybe, Tennessee’s Odysseus has finally found his home.

After working with the defensive lineman in the spring, Kongbo shifted to the linebacker room in June. He dropped around 15 pounds over the summer, too, with co-defensive coordinator and new position coach Chris Rumph believing he’s finally playing at his “natural weight.” Kongbo has always looked like a manimal, though, yet his production simply hasn’t equaled his physique or prophetic promises.

Kongbo's journey from the Congo to Canada and then Arizona Western C.C. has been well-documented, but his short sojourn at Tennessee has been just as laborious.

He balked at playing defensive tackle in 2016, and aside from a 59-yard pick-six against Missouri, had an underwhelming first season in Knoxville. Last year, he made 10 starts at end, but registered just 2.5 tackles for loss and was a part of a unit that ranked in the bottom of the SEC in sacks and run defense.

But Kongbo’s time on Rocky Top has not run out just yet. He still has a chance to accomplish what he came to Tennessee to do.

The senior has one more season to showcase his skills, and there’s a quiet confidence around the program that the light has finally come on for the former Arizona Western product.

”Last year, I know he got puffed up to play inside and whatnot. I think he got out of his natural weight. I think he got up to like 280 pounds or 275 pounds. I don’t think that he’s a natural 275-, 280-pound kid,” Rumph said.

"The weight that he’s at now is something that he’s more comfortable with and can move a bit (better).”

Throughout camp, both in individual drills and during Tennessee’s lone open practice, Kongbo has looked fluid, quick and agile as a stand-up outside linebacker. There’s been no awkward transition.

His stiffness is gone. He’s enthusiastic about the move and he has showcased improved explosiveness off the edge, further boosting Tennessee’s hope that he has found his positional home.

“He seems comfortable,” fellow outside linebacker Darrell Taylor said.

“I think he’s adjusted pretty well to it. … He’s doing good on the practice field and playing with a high level of energy.”

Time will tell whether another position change will ultimately bring out the best in Kongbo, but few players on Tennessee’s roster needed a fresh start more than the 6-foot-6 Canada native.

If the former blue-chip recruit can turn his raw ability into consistent playmaking then Tennessee’s Odysseus will have fulfilled his quest.

Even if took longer than expected.