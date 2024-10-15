Lady Vols basketball receive votes but are outside first AP Poll

in other news
Tennessee LB Keenan Pili out for the season with ACL injury
Tennessee will be without Keenan Pili, its starting middle linebacker, for the remainder of the season.
Where Tennessee basketball debuted in preseason AP Top 25
The Associated Press preseason hoops poll is out. Here’s where Tennessee stands.
Coveted 2026 WR Tristen 'TK' Keys talks relationships, Neyland atmosphere
The 14th-ranked 2026 receiver, Tristen Keys, reacts to Tennessee visit and relationship with Vols commit Faizon Brandon.
Vegas: Tennessee football opens as narrow underdog to Alabama
An update on betting odds involving Tennessee following the win over Florida.
Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida
Full snap counts and PFF game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida.
in other news
Tennessee LB Keenan Pili out for the season with ACL injury
Tennessee will be without Keenan Pili, its starting middle linebacker, for the remainder of the season.
Where Tennessee basketball debuted in preseason AP Top 25
The Associated Press preseason hoops poll is out. Here’s where Tennessee stands.
Coveted 2026 WR Tristen 'TK' Keys talks relationships, Neyland atmosphere
The 14th-ranked 2026 receiver, Tristen Keys, reacts to Tennessee visit and relationship with Vols commit Faizon Brandon.
The first AP Poll of the 2024-25 women's basketball season has been revealed.
To open the season, Tennessee is unranked but did receive three votes in the poll.
This places the Lady Vols at a tie for the 36th most votes of any team in the poll.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
SEC teams ahead of the Lady Vols are No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 22 Kentucky, No. 24 Alabama and (RV) Vanderbilt.
This places Tennessee as the ninth-highest-ranked team in the conference.
The last time the Lady Vols went into a season unranked was before the 2020-21 campaign. Kellie Harper steered that squad to finish No. 13 in the country.
Now, Kim Caldwell takes over in an attempt to keep Tennessee's NCAA Tournament berth streak alive. Currently, the Lady Vols are the only program to have made every single women's basketball tournament.
Tennessee boasts returners Jewel Spear, Sara Puckett, Tess Darby, Talaysia Cooper and Jillian Hollingshead along with other players coming back following the coaching change.
Caldwell also brings in transfers such as Zee Spearman, Samara Spencer, Ruby Whitehorn, Favor Ayodele and Alyssa Latham.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE