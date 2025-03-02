Lady Vols can't survive sluggish start, fall to Georgia on Senior Day

A game after getting off to a slow start against Kentucky, the Lady Vols made the same mistake against Georgia.

This time, Tennessee was able to retake a fourth quarter lead, but still fell to the Bulldogs 72-69 in Knoxville.

This came despite the Lady Vols (21-8, 8-8 SEC) trailing by as much as 23 points to Georgia (12-18, 4-12).

Tennessee was on the wrong side of 11-0 and 15-0 runs to begin the first and second quarters, respectively. This resulted in the hole it had to climb out of. A 13-0 run in the favor of the Lady Vols to being the third quarter brought the game back to a tie.

Tennessee took the lead for the first time in the game in the fourth quarter but forfeited it late. The Bulldogs held the narrow lead and didn't let go for the win.

The Lady Vols were led by Jewel Spear and Zee Spearman. Spear produced 20 points while going 10-for-10 at the free throw line. She also grabbed five rebounds, passed for four assists and came up with a steal.

Spearman scored 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

What certainly didn't help Tennessee was missing Talaysia Cooper for the majority of the game. She went down with an injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

As a team, the Lady Vols shot 33.9% from the field and 21.4% on 3-pointers.

Tennessee also used the game to celebrate its seniors. Following the matchup, the Lady Vols honored seven graduates. Spear, Samara Spencer, Tess Darby, Sara Puckett, Jillian Hollingshead, Destinee Wells and Favor Ayodele were all participants.