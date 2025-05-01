Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell hires 'special assistant to the head coach'

This fills the role previously held by Haley Hall who joins former Tennessee coach Kellie Harper at Missouri as the Director of Basketball Operations.

Maggie Stanley , formerly a graduate assistant with the team, has been named Assistant Director of Women's Basketball Operations/Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Heading into her second season as the Lady Vols' coach, Kim Caldwell has promoted a piece of her staff.

Stanley is coming off her first season with the Lady Vols. Prior to that, she spent a year with Caldwell at Marshall.

Stanley spent six seasons working for the Herd's women's basketball program including holding the position of Director of Basketball Operations from 2022-24.

She began her tenure at Marshall in 2018 as a student manager. She was promptly promoted to head manager where she participated in limited on-court activities and operated the clock during practices.

Other duties in the role noted by Tennessee Athletics included Stanley helping with game day preparation for home and away games, helping handle logistics on the road, laundry for both the team and coaches and assisting the Director of Operations with camps, fundraising and other day-to-day tasks.

She then moved into a role as a graduate assistant from 2020-22 before earning the Director of Basketball Operations title. As a GA, Tennessee Athletics lists her as overseeing, ordering and distribution of equipment and gear for the entire program, assisting the Director of Operations with day-to-day tasks, helping with travel logistics and coordination of meals, overseeing the budgeting for equipment, recruiting and meals, as well as the academic team for the student-athletes, engaging in on-court activities, creating graphics for social media and recruiting, recording statistics and providing analysis with the coaching staff.

Stanley has a bachelor's degree in sport management from Marshall and master's degree in sports administration from MU. She was working on a master's degree at Tennessee, as well.