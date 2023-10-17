With the basketball slate right around the corner, the AP Top 25 has been released for the 2023-24 women's basketball season.

Tennessee debuts at No. 11 in the poll after a trip to the SEC Tournament finals and NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 a year ago.

The Lady Vols are the third-highest ranked team in the SEC behind just LSU and South Carolina.

Tennessee will face eight teams ranked in the preseason poll including five in the top 10.

The Lady Vols are led by Rickea Jackson who enters her final year of eligibility as one of the highest-rated prospects for the upcoming WNBA draft. She averaged 19.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game a year ago.

Also returning are key contributors Jasmine Powell, Sara Puckett, Karoline Striplin, Jillian Hollingshead and Tess Darby.

Tamari Key also is planning to return after blood clots found in her lungs held her out for the majority of last season.

Newcomers include transfers Destinee Wells, Jewel Spear and Avery Strickland.

Tennessee will get the season started on Nov. 7 against Florida A&M. It will also face Carson-Newman and the USA National Team in scrimmages before beginning the regular season.