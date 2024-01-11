Tennessee's third SEC match followed a similar script to the previous pair.

Ahead of halftime, the Lady Vols fell into a hole of as much as 12.

However, Tennessee (10-5, 3-0 SEC) once again fought out of it to take down Florida (9-6, 0-3) 88-81.

While the Lady Vols waited until the third quarter against Auburn and Kentucky to pitch their comeback, they managed to climb all the way back in the second quarter against the Gators. This was largely due to a 16-4 run spearheaded by Jewel Spear.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Spear would finish the night with 20 points on 5-for-10 shooting. She also contributed six rebounds and four assists.

Tying Spear for the game-high was Sara Puckett who also reached 20 on 8-for-12 shooting to go along with 4-for-5 shooting from deep. She pulled down eight rebounds on the game, as well.

Rickea Jackson was just behind the duo at 18 points.

As a team, Tennessee shot 43.8% from the field and 31.6% on 3-pointers. On the other hand, Florida made 42.3% of its shots.