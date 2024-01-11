Lady Vols follow familiar script in win over Florida
Tennessee's third SEC match followed a similar script to the previous pair.
Ahead of halftime, the Lady Vols fell into a hole of as much as 12.
However, Tennessee (10-5, 3-0 SEC) once again fought out of it to take down Florida (9-6, 0-3) 88-81.
While the Lady Vols waited until the third quarter against Auburn and Kentucky to pitch their comeback, they managed to climb all the way back in the second quarter against the Gators. This was largely due to a 16-4 run spearheaded by Jewel Spear.
Spear would finish the night with 20 points on 5-for-10 shooting. She also contributed six rebounds and four assists.
Tying Spear for the game-high was Sara Puckett who also reached 20 on 8-for-12 shooting to go along with 4-for-5 shooting from deep. She pulled down eight rebounds on the game, as well.
Rickea Jackson was just behind the duo at 18 points.
As a team, Tennessee shot 43.8% from the field and 31.6% on 3-pointers. On the other hand, Florida made 42.3% of its shots.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Tennessee led by as much as seven but Florida hung in tough. By the end of the frame, the Gators had taken a two-point lead.
In the second quarter, Florida built on its lead. A 9-0 run out of the gate created an 11-point lead that was raised to as much as 12 in the period.
This didn't faze the Lady Vols, though. Instead, they responded with a 16-4 run to tie the game. This was led by Spear who scored 11 in the second quarter alone.
At halftime, the score was tied at 43. Just ahead of Spear's mark of 11 in the first half, Puckett was the leading scorer with 13 points. She knocked down three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the game to get to this total.
Tennessee used a strong third quarter to take a lead into the final period. Led by Jackson's six points, the Lady Vols won the frame by four. While the quarter mostly featured traded baskets, Tennessee did just enough to hold the edge.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols put together a 13-5 run to take a 10-point lead. This sizable advantage was enough to give Tennessee a cushion down the stretch. Ultimately, it won by seven.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
Tennessee's scoring came almost entirely from its starting lineup. Of the 88 points scored, just 16 came off the bench.
Tamari Key was responsible for nine of the bench points. Kaiya Wynn and Jillian Hollingshead scored the other points.
This meant that 82.8% of the Lady Vols' scoring came from members of its starting five.
WHAT THE LADY VOLS SAID
UP NEXT
Next, Tennessee will hit the road to face Texas A&M. The Aggies sit at 13-2 overall and 1-1 in SEC play heading into a match with No. 7 LSU on Thursday night.
Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on ESPN.
