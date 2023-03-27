Redshirt sophomore Marta Suarez announced her decision to leave the Lady Vols' program "in search of a fresh start" on her social media platforms Monday afternoon.

Following a Sweet 16 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday, Tennessee has now had its first player announce their intention of entering the transfer portal.

Suarez played in just 14 games this season before stepping away from basketball. She returned home to Spain for the remainder of the season as she supported the team from afar.

Prior to her departure, she averaged 4.9 points and three rebounds per game.

In her sophomore season, Suarez was held out for the entire year due to a lower extremity injury.

As a freshman, she played in 22 games while making 14 starts. The forward averaged 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

This play landed her on the SEC All-Freshman team along with an SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

Suarez has not indicated where she will continue her collegiate career. However, the 6-foot-3 forward should receive plenty of attention in the portal.