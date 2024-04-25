No. 3 Tennessee baseball stayed hot and claimed game one of its series with Missouri.

The Vols cruised to a 10-1 win over the Tigers on Thursday in Knoxville.

Tennessee (35-7, 13-6 SEC) used an early barrage of long balls to get this done.

In the opening four innings, the Vols homered in each frame. Tigers (19-24, 6-13) starting pitcher Ryan Magdic went three innings while giving up five runs before being pulled. Christian Moore, Cal Stark, Billy Amick and Hunter Ensley were the ones to go yard in the first four innings.

For Moore, this was his 20th home run of the year. His career mark is up to 47 which remains the most in program history.

Also producing runs later in the game were a three-run blast by Amick and a solo shot by Cannon Peebles.

Getting the ball on the mound to start for Tennessee was Chris Stamos. He would go 2.2 innings while allowing no runs on three hits. He also struck out three batters. He threw 41 pitches in the outing.

Then, AJ Causey entered out of the bullpen. He would finish the rest of game besides one out while tossing 6.0 innings and allowing one run on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Matthew Dallas finished the job and got the last out.