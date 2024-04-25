Jaylen Wright is expected to go in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft this weekend.

The former Tennessee football running back has drawn plenty of attention after a spearheading one of the most productive backfields in college football last season.

Wright rushed for 1,013 yards on 137 carries in 12 games, becoming the first Vol running back to rush for 1,000 yards since Jalen Hurd in 2015. He averaged 7.3 yards per rush and nearly 85 yards per game.

In a season where Tennessee’s offense leaned heavily on its run game, Wright was often the catalyst for the Vols’ success on that side of the ball. He only scored four touchdowns, but most of those came on game-breaking runs.

Wright rattled off runs of 82, 75, 52 and 42 yards that headlined one of the most productive individual seasons in program history.

On the opening day of the NFL Draft, here are Wright’s five biggest runs from his All-SEC campaign.