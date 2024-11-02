LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates win over Kentucky

in other news
The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky
All of the stories leading up to kickoff between Tennessee and Kentucky, in one place.
Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans
Taking a look at what four-star guard commit Amari Evans will bring to Knoxville.
COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball
Just days before the start of the season, Tennessee basketball has added four-star Amari Evans to its 2025 class.
Tennessee standing out to 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn after visit
Fast-rising 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn discuses recent Tennessee football visit and offer.
Keys to success: What Tennessee football needs to do to beat Kentucky
What Tennessee football will need to do to beat Kentucky on Saturday.
