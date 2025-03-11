Chaz Lanier, Zakai Zeigler land on AP All-SEC Teams

One day after picking up All-SEC honors from the league, Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler earned more postseason recognition.

The two Tennessee standout guards were named to the Associated Press All-SEC Teams, with Lanier being a First Team selection and Zeigler making the Second Team, the outlet announced Tuesday.

It marked the second-straight year that the Vols led the conference with the most players on the AP First and Second Teams.

Lanier, who was tabbed the SEC Newcomer of the Year on Monday, paces Tennessee with 17.9 points per game, good for second in the league.

The North Florida transfer is averaging 40.5% shooting from three-point range and is just the third player in program history to make 100 or more 3-pointers in a single season at 105 in 31 games.

Zeigler, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season, averages 13.1 points, 7.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

He ranks fourth all-time at Tennessee with 696 assists and 239 steals.

The Vols (25-6, 12-6 SEC) begin their SEC Tournament stay as the 4-seed on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (SEC Network).



Tennessee will play either 5-seed Texas A&M, 12-seed Vanderbilt or 13-seed Texas.