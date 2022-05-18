Lucas Simmons 'excited' for Memorial Day Weekend OV with Vols

As Tennessee continues its push for priority offensive tackle prospect Lucas Simmons of Clearwater Academy, it’ll need to survive the official visit wave. The three-star has already officially visited Oklahoma State and has plans to do the same at Tennessee on Memorial Day weekend with Florida, Florida State and Southern Cal coming later in June. But for the Vols, it’s already off to a good start – showing well a few weeks ago when Simmons was on campus for the first time. “It’s going well. I talk with them quite often and feel like I’m building a great relationship with coach [Glen] Elarbee,” Simmons told Volquest. “They are one of the schools that standout relationship wise because coach [Josh] Heupel was there at Oklahoma with my dad for one year. [Special Assistant] Billy Ray, was at Oklahoma as well and my dad speaks highly of him. I met both of them and had great talks with them that weekend. “It’s really cool to have connections with people you never met before [going in] because they know where you came from. I know Billy Ray won’t have as big of a role in coaching me and making me a better football player, but I know if I were to go to Tennessee, he would always have my back.” It’s all about the relationship building process for the 6-foot-7, 300 pound offensive tackle. Tennessee jumped in the running a little later than most programs, but it’s made up for lost time in the process. “When I got on the plane to go to Tennessee, I really didn’t know what to expect,” the prospect said of the April weekend. “The thing I’m looking for the most is relationships and how I feel around the coaches and players when I’m there. As soon as I stepped foot on campus, it felt really welcoming. I connected with everyone.” Elarbee is taking this approach in stride and the offensive tackle is taking notice.

“He knows I’m more about the relationships. He knows I’m about how we would click together or work together if I were to go there,” Simmons said of Elarbee’s strategy. “I want to know more personal stuff and not really the long recruiting pitch. With him, it’s more than recruiting – I can talk to the guy.” The Sweden native spoke highly of the Vols following his first trip to Knoxville last month. As far as the play on the field, Simmons believes he would be a natural fit because of the high school program he is coming from. “Our high school team has Tennessee as one of these schools that we really look up to and fit our playing style to kind of what they do,” the target said. “We run some of the same plays they do, so it wouldn’t be a night-to-day change if that’s the place I go for college. Of course, there would be a learning curve, but everything wouldn’t be completely new to me.” Simmons has been and will continue to evaluate all the small details that comprise his top-schools. But one thing is for sure, he needs to see more of these campuses. The three-star has seen plenty of Florida and Florida State but getting back up to Knoxville a second time will prove to be decisive in the decision-making process.