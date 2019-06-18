Just a 9th grader, Jaheim Oatis is 6-foot-5, weighs 350 pounds and has already earned Max Preps All-American honors.

The mammoth space-eater from Columbia High (Miss.) holds early offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among others, and he’s been camping at colleges since he was in the 7th grade.

Oatis was back at Tennessee on Saturday, working with Tracy Rocker and catching up with Jeremy Pruitt and Will Friend.

“Man, it was fun today,” Oatis said. “Got through drills and did some hard work.”

Oatis picked up his Tennessee offer last July. The Mississippi native projects to be one of the top prospects in the 2022 class, but he’s taking a very humble and deliberate approach to the process, especially for a prospect who’s been on the scene since he was in middle school.

“They like my power, how I get off the ball,” Oatis said on what Tennessee likes about his game. “That I’m a respectful kid. Talented. Coach (Rocker) told me if I keep working I can go anywhere.”

Oatis relishes the opportunity to go to schools and work, learn from coaches and push teammates and fellow prospects. He’s already camped at Tennessee, Ole Miss and Mississippi State this summer and has trips planned to Alabama, LSU and Clemson upcoming.

“I just like to compete,” he said. “Learn from the coaches. If I mess up, tell me what I did wrong. Then I’ll get better.”

Oatis, who joked he hopes to get close to 6-foot-8, could play offensive or defensive tackle in college, but if he has his pick, the rising sophomore will be a d-lineman.

“I like to hit people,” he said. “I don’t like to play soft. I love Aaron Donald, JJ Watt.”

Oatis is eying one offer he doesn’t have yet and hopes to earn in the coming weeks.

“Clemson,” he said. “I want that one.”