Where Tennessee 5-star commit David Sanders Jr. is in final Rivals rankings

This includes Tennessee who welcomes top commit David Sanders Jr. to Knoxville. Here's where he ranks in Rivals' final rankings of the 2025 class.

Among this group, a large number are also early enrolled and ready to begin their college career.

The majority of recruits are off the board and signed with their future schools for the 2025 class.

Sanders remains a five-star but has continued to take a small slide in the rankings. He is now the No. 6 overall player in the 2025 class.

Out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sanders remains the No. 1 player from the state and No. 1 lineman.

In March of his sophomore year, Rivals ranked Sanders as the No. 1 player in the country. He fell to No. 2 in June before his junior campaign and stayed in that spot throughout the season.

In the winter after his junior year, Sanders moved back into the top spot. He would drop back to No. 2 in the summer before taking another fall to No. 3 in December after his senior year.

Sanders slipped again to No. 4 in the final rankings ahead of Early Signing Day. After signing with the Vols, he has slipped down to No. 6.

He is the only five-star commit for Tennessee in the class but continues a streak of five-star signees.

In 2023, the Vols landed Nico Iamaleava who was the second-ranked prospect in the class. In 2024, wide receiver Mike Matthews also joined Tennessee as a five-star. Both players are entering next season as a part of the Vols alongside Sanders.

Tennessee also has a five-star commit in the 2026 class. Quarterback Faizon Brandon has been a long-time commit for the Vols as he ascends toward the top of his class.