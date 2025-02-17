NCEC All-American Camp Top Performers and MVP winners

Published Feb 17, 2025
The Derrick Tatum led NCEC All-American Camp was yet again a successful event.

There was a slight twist this year, though, as a handful of athletes rolled into town the day before to attend a private recruiting seminar at the legendary Patchwerk Recording Studio. They were exposed to some of the basic, but very vital, recruiting information during the event. The day was very educational for the prospects and their parents.

Tatum also brought in a couple of guys who had their own insight to add, Ronnie Brown and Bryant McFadden.

McFadden was an elite defensive back who signed with Florida State in 2000, before spending some years in the NF, where he was a two-time Super Bowl Champion.

Brown signed with Auburn in 2000 and in 2004 was a member of one of the best running back duos of that time as he and Carnell 'Cadillac' Willams were a force to be reckoned with. Brown would go on to the NFL for a decade, where most of his time was spent in Miami.

Well over 300 campers arrived at McEachern High School to put their skills on display. The talent levels were impressive as you could find guys that would fit all levels of football.

There were some young guys in attendance who truly have the potential to be Power-Four guys and many of them made the Top Performers list, if not won MVP at their respective position.

Combine style testing, positional drills and 1-on-1s were all a part of the itinerary for the prospects to get a full eval of where they currently are and finding out what needs the most work.

The focus now will be turned to the ones who really stood out to the coaches and instructors.

MIDDLE SCHOOL TOP PERFORMERS

Quarterback

Name: Jordan Parker

Class Year: 2029

School: Valdosta Middle School

State: Georgia

--------

Name: Wailer Sands @WailerSandsQB

Class Year: 2029

School: Jasper County Middle School

State: Georgia

Wide receiver

Name: Ayden Epps @all_action_ayden

Class Year: 2029

School: Gray Collegiate Academy

State: South Carolina

--------

Name: Ace Eschenburg @AceEsch

Class Year: 2030

School: Lipscomb Academy

State: Tennessee

--------

Name: Elijah Lansden @elijahlansden

Class Year: 2030

School: Liberty Creek Middle School

State: Tennessee

--------

Name: Bralen Coleman @Bralen_Coleman

Class Year: 2029

School: Thompson Middle School

State: Alabama

Running back

Name: Caleb Williams

Class Year: 2030

School: Riverside Academy

State: Louisiana

Defensive line

Name: Zaccheus Gooden

School: Sumter County Middle School

State: Georgia

--------

Name: TyQuan Davis

School: Sumter County Middle School

State: Georgia

Defensive back

Name: Phoenix Sanchez @phoenixsanchez29

School: Dean Rusk Middle School

State: Georgia

--------

Name: Deuce Sabb @deuce.sabb

Class Year: 2031

School: Augusta Christian

State: Georgia

MIDDLE SCHOOL MVP AWARDS

Quarterback

Name: King Holland @3KingHolland

Class Year: 2031

School: North Cobb Middle School

Wide receiver

Name: Nile Walker @nilewalker2029

Class Year: 2030

School: North Cobb

Running back

Name: Kruse Buntyn Jr.

Class Year: 2029

Defensive line

Name: Milo Wise @milowise60

Class Year: 2029

School: Gainesville High School (Future)

Line backer

Name: Blake Hunton @blakehunton2029

Class Year: 2029

School: North Cobb High School

Defensive back

Name: Austin Epps @austin_da_hawk

Class Year: 2029

School: Gray Collegiate Academy

MIDDLE SCHOOL OVERALL MVP

Name: Tasmania Samuela

Position: QB

Class Year: 2029

School: Garrett Middle School / Attending McEachern High School

SLEEPER AWARD

Name: Noah Dungan @Noah_Dungan2029

Position: Quarterback

Class Year: 2029

School: North Paulding

HIGH SCHOOL TOP PERFORMERS

Quarterback

Name: Davian Johnson @Davianj13

Class: 2026

School: Berkmar High School

State: Georgia

--------

Name: Corey Taylor Jr. @corey_qb1

Class: 2029

School: Gaffney High School (Future)

State: South Carolina

Wide receiver

Name: Amani Rodriguez @ARodr715

Class Year: 2026

School: Berkmar High School

--------

Name: Brant Williams @brant7williams

Class Year: 2026

School: Parkview High School

State: Georgia

--------

Name: Casen Jenkins @casen_jenkins8

Class Year: 2026

School: Knoxville Catholic High School

State: Tennessee

Running back

Name: Cayden Edwards @CaydenEdwards42

Class Year: 2026

State: Georgia

--------

Name: Damari Thigpen cfk.mari3

Class Year: 2027

School: Brother Rice High School

State: Illinois

Offensive line

Name: Tyler Smith

Class Year: 2027

School: Jackson County High School

State: Georgia

Defensive line

Name: Joshua Coleman @JoshuaCole56

Class Year: 2026

School: Sumter County High School

State: Georgia

Line backer

Name: Anthony "AJ" Jackson

Class Year: 2028

School: Hillgrove High School

State: Georgia

Defensive back

Name: Kallen Martinez @Kallenmartinez

Class Year: 2026

School: Armwood

State: Florida

--------

Name: Macho Walker @macho_walker09

Class Year: 2028

School: Charles W. Flanagan High School

State: Florida

HIGH SCHOOL MVP AWARDS

Quarterback

Name: Pierson Delgala @PiersonDegala

Class Year: 2028

School: Walton

State: Georgia

Wide receiver

Name: Brody Rogers @BrodyRogers2026

Class Year: 2026

School: Halls High School

State: Tennessee

Running back

Name: Kenyon Phelps @KenyonPhelps

Class Year: 2026

School: Bradley Central High School

State: Tennessee

Offensive line

Name: Ameir Green @AmeirGreen

Class Year: 2027

School: McEachern High School

State: Georgia

Defensive line

Name: Alphonso Dreher @AlfredoDerher

Class Year: 2026

School: North Atlanta

Line backer

Name: Mysean Nesbitt @MySeanNesbitt_

Class Year: 2025

School: Parkview High School

Defensive back

Name: Jaleel Parham @4Jayy_1

Class Year: 2027

School: Parkview High School

State: Georgia

HIGH SCHOOL OVERALL MVP

Name: Bryce Green @BryceDGreen3
Class Year: 2026
School: Peachtree Ridge
State: Georgia

