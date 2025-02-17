NCEC All-American Camp Top Performers and MVP winners

The Derrick Tatum led NCEC All-American Camp was yet again a successful event.
There was a slight twist this year, though, as a handful of athletes rolled into town the day before to attend a private recruiting seminar at the legendary Patchwerk Recording Studio. They were exposed to some of the basic, but very vital, recruiting information during the event. The day was very educational for the prospects and their parents.
Tatum also brought in a couple of guys who had their own insight to add, Ronnie Brown and Bryant McFadden.
McFadden was an elite defensive back who signed with Florida State in 2000, before spending some years in the NF, where he was a two-time Super Bowl Champion.
Brown signed with Auburn in 2000 and in 2004 was a member of one of the best running back duos of that time as he and Carnell 'Cadillac' Willams were a force to be reckoned with. Brown would go on to the NFL for a decade, where most of his time was spent in Miami.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Well over 300 campers arrived at McEachern High School to put their skills on display. The talent levels were impressive as you could find guys that would fit all levels of football.
There were some young guys in attendance who truly have the potential to be Power-Four guys and many of them made the Top Performers list, if not won MVP at their respective position.
Combine style testing, positional drills and 1-on-1s were all a part of the itinerary for the prospects to get a full eval of where they currently are and finding out what needs the most work.
The focus now will be turned to the ones who really stood out to the coaches and instructors.
MIDDLE SCHOOL TOP PERFORMERS
Quarterback
Name: Jordan Parker
Class Year: 2029
School: Valdosta Middle School
State: Georgia
--------
Name: Wailer Sands @WailerSandsQB
Class Year: 2029
School: Jasper County Middle School
State: Georgia
Wide receiver
Name: Ayden Epps @all_action_ayden
Class Year: 2029
School: Gray Collegiate Academy
State: South Carolina
--------
Name: Ace Eschenburg @AceEsch
Class Year: 2030
School: Lipscomb Academy
State: Tennessee
--------
Name: Elijah Lansden @elijahlansden
Class Year: 2030
School: Liberty Creek Middle School
State: Tennessee
--------
Name: Bralen Coleman @Bralen_Coleman
Class Year: 2029
School: Thompson Middle School
State: Alabama
Running back
Name: Caleb Williams
Class Year: 2030
School: Riverside Academy
State: Louisiana
Defensive line
Name: Zaccheus Gooden
School: Sumter County Middle School
State: Georgia
--------
Name: TyQuan Davis
School: Sumter County Middle School
State: Georgia
Defensive back
Name: Phoenix Sanchez @phoenixsanchez29
School: Dean Rusk Middle School
State: Georgia
--------
Name: Deuce Sabb @deuce.sabb
Class Year: 2031
School: Augusta Christian
State: Georgia
MIDDLE SCHOOL MVP AWARDS
Quarterback
Name: King Holland @3KingHolland
Class Year: 2031
School: North Cobb Middle School
Wide receiver
Name: Nile Walker @nilewalker2029
Class Year: 2030
School: North Cobb
Running back
Name: Kruse Buntyn Jr.
Class Year: 2029
Defensive line
Name: Milo Wise @milowise60
Class Year: 2029
School: Gainesville High School (Future)
Line backer
Name: Blake Hunton @blakehunton2029
Class Year: 2029
School: North Cobb High School
Defensive back
Name: Austin Epps @austin_da_hawk
Class Year: 2029
School: Gray Collegiate Academy
MIDDLE SCHOOL OVERALL MVP
Name: Tasmania Samuela
Position: QB
Class Year: 2029
School: Garrett Middle School / Attending McEachern High School
SLEEPER AWARD
Name: Noah Dungan @Noah_Dungan2029
Position: Quarterback
Class Year: 2029
School: North Paulding
HIGH SCHOOL TOP PERFORMERS
Quarterback
Name: Davian Johnson @Davianj13
Class: 2026
School: Berkmar High School
State: Georgia
--------
Name: Corey Taylor Jr. @corey_qb1
Class: 2029
School: Gaffney High School (Future)
State: South Carolina
Wide receiver
Name: Amani Rodriguez @ARodr715
Class Year: 2026
School: Berkmar High School
--------
Name: Brant Williams @brant7williams
Class Year: 2026
School: Parkview High School
State: Georgia
--------
Name: Casen Jenkins @casen_jenkins8
Class Year: 2026
School: Knoxville Catholic High School
State: Tennessee
Running back
Name: Cayden Edwards @CaydenEdwards42
Class Year: 2026
State: Georgia
--------
Name: Damari Thigpen cfk.mari3
Class Year: 2027
School: Brother Rice High School
State: Illinois
Offensive line
Name: Tyler Smith
Class Year: 2027
School: Jackson County High School
State: Georgia
Defensive line
Name: Joshua Coleman @JoshuaCole56
Class Year: 2026
School: Sumter County High School
State: Georgia
Line backer
Name: Anthony "AJ" Jackson
Class Year: 2028
School: Hillgrove High School
State: Georgia
Defensive back
Name: Kallen Martinez @Kallenmartinez
Class Year: 2026
School: Armwood
State: Florida
--------
Name: Macho Walker @macho_walker09
Class Year: 2028
School: Charles W. Flanagan High School
State: Florida
HIGH SCHOOL MVP AWARDS
Quarterback
Name: Pierson Delgala @PiersonDegala
Class Year: 2028
School: Walton
State: Georgia
Wide receiver
Name: Brody Rogers @BrodyRogers2026
Class Year: 2026
School: Halls High School
State: Tennessee
Running back
Name: Kenyon Phelps @KenyonPhelps
Class Year: 2026
School: Bradley Central High School
State: Tennessee
Offensive line
Name: Ameir Green @AmeirGreen
Class Year: 2027
School: McEachern High School
State: Georgia
Defensive line
Name: Alphonso Dreher @AlfredoDerher
Class Year: 2026
School: North Atlanta
Line backer
Name: Mysean Nesbitt @MySeanNesbitt_
Class Year: 2025
School: Parkview High School
Defensive back
Name: Jaleel Parham @4Jayy_1
Class Year: 2027
School: Parkview High School
State: Georgia
HIGH SCHOOL OVERALL MVP
Name: Bryce Green @BryceDGreen3
Class Year: 2026
School: Peachtree Ridge
State: Georgia
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.