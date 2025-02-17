NCEC All-American Camp Top Performers and MVP winners

The Derrick Tatum led NCEC All-American Camp was yet again a successful event.

There was a slight twist this year, though, as a handful of athletes rolled into town the day before to attend a private recruiting seminar at the legendary Patchwerk Recording Studio. They were exposed to some of the basic, but very vital, recruiting information during the event. The day was very educational for the prospects and their parents.

Tatum also brought in a couple of guys who had their own insight to add, Ronnie Brown and Bryant McFadden.

McFadden was an elite defensive back who signed with Florida State in 2000, before spending some years in the NF, where he was a two-time Super Bowl Champion.

Brown signed with Auburn in 2000 and in 2004 was a member of one of the best running back duos of that time as he and Carnell 'Cadillac' Willams were a force to be reckoned with. Brown would go on to the NFL for a decade, where most of his time was spent in Miami.

