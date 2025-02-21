Nebraska backs out of football series with Tennessee

There will be a change to Tennessee’s 2026 and 2027 schedules.

Nebraska has reportedly backed out of a home-and-home series with the Vols, buying out a contract that has been in the works since 2006.

Tennessee was supposed to play the Huskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln in 2026 with the Vols hosting Nebraska the following year at Neyland Stadium.

The two teams have never met in the regular season, but have played twice in the postseason: the 1998 Orange Bowl and the 2016 Music City Bowl.

Nebraska will owe Tennessee $500,000 in liquidated damages plus other expenses, according to reports.

Tennessee will have to fill the void now left on its two upcoming schedules. The Vols are slated to host Furman and Western Michigan in their 2026 and 2026 non-conference schedules.

Tennessee’s SEC schedules for those seasons have not been announced.

The Vols still have a home-and-home series scheduled with Washington in 2029-30.