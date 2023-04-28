Darnell Wright was among the 31 first round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The former Tennessee offensive tackle was picked 10th overall by the Chicago Bears, becoming the highest drafted Vol since Eric Berry in the 2010 draft and the first taken in the first round since Derek Barnett in 2017.

Wright was widely regarded as a first round prospect throughout the draft process after anchoring Tennessee’s offensive line at right tackle last season.

But Wright isn’t the only high profile former Vols player in the draft. A number of Tennessee players are still available and at least three of them are expected to have their names called in the second and third rounds on Friday.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, who led Tennessee’s nation-leading offense in 2022, was unable to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month or pro day as he recovered from ACL surgery stemming from an injury late last season. That didn’t stop Hooker from moving up mock draft boards, where he was projected as high as a first round pick.

Three quarterbacks were taken on Thursday, with Alabama’s Bryce Young going first overall to the Carolina Panthers and Ohio State and Florida quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson also going in the top five to the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, respectively.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was expected to be among that group but ended the night undrafted. He and Hooker will be the two top quarterbacks in the second round.

Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman also missed out on the first round, but shouldn’t have to wait long to be drafted on Friday.

Hyatt caught 67 passes for more than 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns—a single-season program record. He was the first Tennessee player ever to win the Biletnikoff Award, too.

Tillman was an All-SEC First Team selection in 2021 but battled an ankle injury throughout much of last season which likely effected his draft stock.

Edge rusher Byron Young impressed scouts at the combine in March, flashing his speed in the 40-yard dash with an official time of 4.5 seconds.

Young, who led the Tennessee defense with seven sacks as a senior, worked his way into a possible second round selection with third being the latest.

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers, linebacker Jeremy Banks, defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, tight end Princeton Fant, punter Paxton Brooks and kicker Chase McGrath round out the group in the draft.

The second and third rounds being at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network on Friday.

VolReport will provide updates throughout the weekend.