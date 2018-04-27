Rashaan Gaulden was Tennessee’s best player in 2017, and the versatile defensive back was rewarded for his strong play Friday night, becoming the first Vol to get selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers took Gaulden with the 85th pick.

“He’s a hybrid corner-safety type. He has good size, good cover skills, physical in run support at times,” ESPN analyst Todd McShay said on the broadcast following Gaulden’s selection.

“I thought he was a little inconsistent in some plays.”

Gaulden opted to forego his senior season at Tennessee after recording 65 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2017. He started 19 games for the Vols and finished his career with 140 tackles, 9.5 TFLs and nine PBUs.

Gaulden battled some a few injuries at Tennessee and doesn’t posses elite speed, but he was very dependable as the team’s starting nickel-back and even played corner and safety at times, too.

“Versatility is his strength,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said.

“He’s a 4.6 40-guy. He’s around the ball a lot, but you just wonder if some of his limitations will hurt him in the NFL. Maybe he’ll be more of a backup type.”