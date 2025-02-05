No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Missouri: Game information, lineups, notes

A lot can change in a week.

For Tennessee, it was perception. Rick Barnes' likely hasn't, even after his Vols' team lost three of four games, including two-straight. The 10th-year head coach wasn't close to hitting the panic button, especially not in late January.

But outside of the program, it looked like Tennessee's offensive woes and its inability to match teams in scoring when its defense was breaking down, was going to be a problem for the Vols' postseason prospects.

How did Tennessee quell those concerns? It beat then-No. 5 Florida by 20 points--the largest margin of victory over a top 5 team in school history and the Vols did it without two starters in Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic Jr.

Both players are back, and so is momentum--all in time for another top 15 test in No. 15 Missouri at Food City Center Wednesday night (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) to cap a five-game stretch against Associated Press ranked teams.

Tennessee (18-4, 5-4 SEC) had a lot working against it before it trounced the Gators. It had a few things working in its favor, too, especially motivation after Florida handed the Vols a 30-point defeat in Gainesville in the first meeting between the two teams and rubbed their noses in it less than a month before.

That kind of motivation can count for a lot. For Tennessee, it allowed it to return the favor to the Gators on their home floor, even shorthanded.

On Wednesday, a more healthy Vols team that is back inside the top 5 at No. 4 in both major polls will look to prove that it has gotten back on the same track that had it ranked atop the polls for several weeks earlier this season.

They'll have to do it against a Missouri (17-4, 6-2) team that is no stranger to playing spoiler on the road. The Tigers, who rank second in the league in three-point percentage at 37.9%, have already beaten Florida and Mississippi State on the road.

Here is what you need to know about the match up.