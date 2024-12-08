Past Tennessee football teams that could have made playoff—and won

Before he was Tennessee’s head coach, Johnny Majors nearly led the Vols to a national title as a player in 1956. (Photo by University of Tennessee Athletics)

Tennessee will be in the College Football Playoff when the final bracket is released Sunday. The Vols are currently ranked No. 7 in the playoff rankings after finishing off their second 10-win regular season in three years with a 36-23 win over Vanderbilt one week ago. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM It will be a first for Tennessee (10-2), which narrowly missed on making the playoff two years ago. The playoff started with the top four teams in 2014, replacing the Bowl Championship Series after 16 years. It will swell to 12 teams for the first time this season. There are several past Vols teams that could have made a playoff run in the current format. Here are seven of those teams, based on their final ranking in the Associated Press poll, how they were playing at the end of the season and if their rosters were healthy enough to play another three to four games. Tennessee teams that won national championships in 1938, 1940, 1950, 1951, 1967 and 1998 are excluded.

1956

Head coach: Bowden Wyatt Record: 10-1, 6-0 SEC Final AP ranking: No. 2 Bowl game: Sugar Bowl; Baylor 13, Tennessee 7 Undoubtedly Tennessee’s best season after Robert Neyland, who won four national titles, retired in 1952, the Vols went unbeaten in the regular season. Tennessee beat Alabama, Auburn, No. 2 Georgia Tech and No. 19 Ole Miss to win the SEC and earn a Sugar Bowl bid. Standout tailback Johnny Majors was a big reason for the Vols’ success that season. He accounted for 549 yards and seven touchdowns and named the league’s most valuable player. Majors missed out on the Heisman Trophy, though, losing to Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung.

1965

Head coach: Doug Dickey Record: 8-1-2, 3-1-2 SEC Final AP ranking: No. 7 Bowl game: Bluebonnet Bowl; Tennessee 27, Tulsa 6 Tennessee had its breakthrough under Doug Dickey in his third season as the Vols’ head coach in 1965. The Vols tied twice against Auburn and Alabama, but beat No. 7 Georgia Tech. Starting quarterback Charlie Fulton was injured halfway through the season and Tennessee lost to Ole Miss in Memphis, 14-13. Backup Dewey Warren was more than capable, though, leading the Vols to three-straight victories to end the regular season, including a 37-34 triumph over No. 5 UCLA. That season was the springboard to Tennessee’s success under Dickey. The Vols won the SEC and were named national champions two years later.

1970

Head coach: Bill Battle Record: 11-1, 4-1 SEC Final AP ranking: No. 4 Bowl game: Sugar Bowl: Tennessee 34, Air Force 13 Tennessee didn’t just have one of the best defenses in the country in 1970, it had one of the best defenses in college football history. The Vols accounted for a program-record 57 takeaways that season, including 36 interceptions. In Bill Battle's first season, Tennessee beat Alabama at Neyland Stadium in a game where the defense snagged eight interceptions. Those kinds of performances would have been enough to carry the Vols on a postseason run. Their lone blemish that season was 36-23 loss against Auburn at Legion Field in week 2, but they won 10-straight to end the season.

1985

Head coach: Johnny Majors Record: 9-1-2, 5-1 SEC Final AP ranking: No. 4 Bowl game: Sugar Bowl; Tennessee 35, Miami 7 Tennessee's 1985 team had its share of injuries to deal with, but was playing its best football by the end of the season. Electrifying quarterback Tony Robinson, who led the Vols to a 38-20 romp of No. 1 Auburn early that year, suffered a season-ending injury in Tennessee's win over Alabama. Back-up Daryl Dickey played the rest of the way, good enough to win the SEC and reach the Sugar Bowl where the Vols routed heavy-favorite Miami, 35-7. Tennessee tied twice, first against No. 10 UCLA in its opener and later vs. Georgia Tech the week after Robinson's injury. Its one loss was at No. 7 Florida by one score. Even with backups at key positions, this team was already one or two plays from laying claim to a national title.

1989

Head coach: Johnny Majors Record: 11-1, 6-1 SEC Final AP ranking: No. 5 Bowl game: Cotton Bowl; Tennessee 31, Arkansas 27 Another one of Johnny Majors' team that was close to winning a national championship, Tennessee's shoot-out loss against Alabama in Birmingham was all that stood between it and an unbeaten season. The Vols dominated No. 6 UCLA on the road and beat No. 4 Auburn on their way to an SEC co-championship and Cotton Bowl berth where they added another top-10 victory over Arkansas. Andy Kelly took over at quarterback midway through the season and Tennessee's backfield tandem of Reggie Cobb and Chuck Webb was among the best in college football. The two combined for more than 1,850 yards and 18 touchdowns.

1995

Head coach: Phillip Fulmer Record: 11-1, 7-1 SEC Final AP ranking: No. 3 Bowl game: Citrus Bowl; Tennessee 20, Ohio State 14 Few teams would have benefited more from a playoff than Tennessee in 1995. The Vols squandered a big first half lead in a loss at Florida early in the year, but won every game left on their schedule, including No. 18 Arkansas and No. 12 Alabama. That team boasted an embarrassment of riches on offense with Peyton Manning, wide receiver Joey Kent and running back Jay Graham, leading them to a Citrus Bowl bid against No. 4 Ohio State on New Year's Day. The Buckeyes were close to playing for a national championship themselves--a loss to Michigan in their regular season finale ruined their chances. An MVP performance from Graham and a stellar afternoon from a Vols' defense that held Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George to a season-low in rushing yards headlined a 20-14 triumph in Orlando.

2001