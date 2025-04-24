Former Tennessee, College Football Hall of Fame linebacker Steve Kiner dies

Former Tennessee linebacker and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Steve Kiner has passed away, the school announced Thursday.

He was 77.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Kiner was a key part of the Vols’ success under former head coach Doug Dickey in the late 1960s, helping Tennessee win SEC titles 1967 and 1969.

Kiner emerged in the Vols’ defense as a sophomore in 1967. He was named the SEC Sophomore of the Year after nabbing two interceptions during Tennessee’s run to the league title and Orange Bowl.

The Vols were named national champions by Litkenhous Ratings that year.

As a junior in 1968, Kiner was tabbed a consensus First Team All-American despite playing through a broken wrist during that campaign. He intercepted two passes—both in a 31-0 win over Archie Manning and Ole Miss in Knoxville.

Kiner had his best season as a senior in 1969. Starting in a linebacking corps that included Jack “Hacksaw” Reynolds, Kiner totaled a career-high five interceptions, with his standout performance in coming against Alabama at Legion Field in Birmingham.



Kiner had 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, an interception and forced fumble in a 41-14 Tennessee victory—the Vols’ third-straight against the Crimson Tide.

Kiner was taken by the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 73 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. He played nine seasons in the pros with the Cowboys, New England, Washington and Houston.

Kiner was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.