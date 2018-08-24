Volquest.com

Even with the mounting excitement surrounding Tennessee’s rapidly approaching season many Vol fans are still keeping a close watch on the status of linebacker JJ Peterson, one of the most highly regarded members of Jeremy Pruitt’s first signing class.

Peterson’s arrival in Knoxville has been delayed this summer as he finishes up academic requirements to meet NCAA freshman eligibility standards.

With the fall semester getting underway in Knoxville this week, the watch for the arrival of the Moultrie, Ga. native is intensifying.

According to Peterson’s high school head coach at Colquitt Co., Rush Propst, Peterson is on the verge of having all his requirements taking care of, and could arrive as early as next week.

Propst said on Friday afternoon that Peterson ‘finished his (course) work today. JJ will now wait on the Clearinghouse and for the professor to grade his work and post the grade.

“He should be there by Monday or Tuesday.”

That would be a nice addition to the roster to say the least, though the timing is less than ideal.

How much Peterson, the No. 5 outside linebacker in the nation in last year’s class, could really factor in having missed all of summer workouts as well as fall camp is a matter of some debate. What’s not debatable is that getting him to campus, period, and into the program is a real positive and would represent another building block that Pruitt has added to his foundation.