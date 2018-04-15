Albany, Ga. linebacker Jamie Pettway was one of a handful of prospects in Knoxville over the weekend to check out Tennessee.



The 6-2, 23- pound linebacker left Rocky Top impressed with what he saw.

“It was good,” Pettway said. “It was my first time up there. It's a great university. I love the facilities and the coaching staff.

“It was a perfect experience. The people there love football. They have a great environment. I know the program hasn't been winning as much but they are turning things around you can see that.”

Tennessee offered Pettway a couple of months ago by head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Co-defensive coordinator Kevin Scherer is Pettway's lead recruiter.

“It's real comforting that the coordinator and the coach who would be my position coach is recruiting me. They really like my size. They also like my hunger and passion for the game.”

In addition to seeing all of the Vol facilities, Pettway saw Tennessee's second scrimmage Saturday night.

“It was important to see it,” Pettway said. “I was watching my position mostly and I feel I can play there.”

Next week, Pettway is heading back to Georgia for the Bulldogs spring game. He will also go back to see South Carolina again and will at some point return to Rocky Top.

Pettway isn't sure when he will start taking official visits but hasn't ruled out summer trips.

“I wasn't planning on taking one until my senior year. I will probably take some sooner and later,” Pettway said. “At some point I will for sure be back at Tennessee.”

While Pettway tries to figure out a recruiting map, he does know what he's looking for in his future home.

“I want a a place with a home environment,” Pettway said. “Also, how I relate to the coaching staff is important.”