Tennessee (26-9) was out-rebounded 47-26 and was never able to establish its inside game as foul trouble kept forward Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka on the bench. Center Zach Edey led Purdue (33-4) with 40 points and 16 rebounds. Fletcher Loyer scored 14.

Dalton Knecht scored 37 points in his final game at Tennessee. Zakai Zeigler scored 9 along with eight assists while Josiah-Jordan James finished with 8.

But just before halftime, the Boilermakers answered with a 15-2 run of their own and though Tennessee created plenty of opportunities for itself late, it is Purdue that will head to Phoenix after handing the Vols a season-ending 72-66 loss in the Elite Eight.

The 2-seed Vols were riding a dominant run midway through the first half that had them leading 1-seed Purdue by as much as 11 in a game that would decide a Final Four spot.

DETROIT — There was still more than a half of basketball left to play but the momentum inside Little Caesars Arena had completely shifted to Tennessee .

It started appropriately, with the two best players on the floor scoring first for their respective teams. Edey opened up an early Purdue lead and Knecht followed with a jumper.

The Boilermakers le 6-2 but Tennessee answered to take its first lead off of Mashack free throws but four team fouls less than five minutes into the first half kept the Vols from establishing a rhythm.

Tennessee found one out of the first media timeout, though and it was set up by its defense.

James blocked Edey shot and Knecht followed it up with a 3-pointer on the end as part of a run that included five-straight field goals to put the Vols ahead 17-12.

Purdue rattled off a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead but it was quelled by James, who laced his second three of the half to put Tennessee in front with eight minutes to go. Zeigler added one of his own on the ensuing possession to lead 23-19.

The Vols put together a commanding run over a three minute stretch, which included back-to-back 3-pointers from Knecht, helped by offensive rebounding to open up a 32-21 advantage with five minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the half.

Like Tennessee, the Boilermakers withstood the Vols' run, scoring 10-straight to cut their deficit to one at 32-31 around the three-minute mark. Tennessee meanwhile had gone more than four minutes without a basket.

An Edey layup swelled the run to 12-0 and gave Purdue a 33-32 lead.

Knecht, who scored 18 points in the first half, ended the drought with a dunk off of a steal to even the score.

Edey answered with a layup as part of a 19-point, 10 rebound performance in the first 20 minutes, to give Purdue a 36-34 lead at the intermission. The Boilermakers out-scored the Vols 15-2 over the last five minutes, 11 seconds of the half.

Purdue scored off of a Tennessee turnover to start the second half but Knecht provided the Vols with another offensive jolt with two-straight scores to push them in front briefly.

The Boilermakers took advantage of a Tennessee scoring drought, though and fouls continued to build up for the Vols' bigs, allowing Purdue to lead again at 44-40 after a Loyer 3-pointer.

Jordan Gainey laced a three and Zeigler scored in transition off of a steal to get Tennessee back within one after it looked the Boilermakers were on the cusp of pulling away amid another scoreless stretch for the Vols.

In a minute, another timely run brought Tennessee back from down eight to get within a possession at 54-53 and it included Gainey's second three and Knecht score in transition.

Knecht evened it up on a 3-pointer from the corner after what looked like a Tennessee turnover ended up staying on the Vols' end thanks to Jahmai Mashack not giving up on the play.

Purdue used the free throw line to lead again and add to it. Then Jones rattled in a three with under three minutes left to go up 66-60. It proved to be the dagger. With the clock working against them, Tennessee was never able to make up enough ground over the final two minutes.