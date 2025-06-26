Tennessee basketball guard Zakai Zeigler will team up with Chaz Lanier

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Pistons drafted Lanier with the No. 37 overall pick and have signed Zeigler to a Summer League deal, according to ESPN.

The pair of former Vols will participate in the NBA Summer League with the Detroit Pistons.

Tennessee basketball legend Zakai Zeigler is going to start his professional career alongside Chaz Lanier .

Zeigler played all four seasons at Tennessee, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Standing at just a listed 5-foot-9, his pesty defense earned him consecutive SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was also a finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year as a senior alongside Jahmai Mashck. This was the first time a pair of teammates were ever in the group of four finalists.

As a senior, he earned multiple All-American honors and was a First-Team All-SEC player. This came on averages of 13.6 points, 7.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

He shot 40.4% from the field and 32.2% on 3-pointers during the campaign. He started in all 37 contests he appeared in while missing one game.

The result of the Zeigler-led squad was a back-to-back trip to the Elite Eight. Zeigler was a major part of two of Tennessee's three Elite Eight appearances due to making the round the year prior, as well.

As a junior on that Elite Eight squad, Zeigler started in 30 games and appeared in 36. He averaged 11.8 points per game to go with 6.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

He was a First-Team All-SEC member that year along with his first of two SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

As a sophomore, Zeigler started in 15 of his 30 appearances. His season was cut short, though, due to an ACL injury late in the year.

He still managed to crack the SEC All-Defense team while averaging 10.7 points per game with 5.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

As a freshman, Zeigler played in 35 games and started one. He averaged 8.8 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds while sharing time with fellow freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler.

As a recruit, Zeigler was just a three-star prospect whose recruitment didn't gain much traction until late in his high school career. An impressive performance at Peach Jam put him on Barnes and Tennessee's radar.

He played at Our Savior Lutheran in Bronx, New York and was the No. 42 point guard in the 2022 cycle.